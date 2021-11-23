InventHelp Inventor Develops Precise Way to Position a Trailer's Axles (DLL-3856)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I own a trucking company and needed a more precise way to position trailer axles to ensure proper weight distribution for the particular load being hauled," said an inventor, from Corsicana, Texas, "so I invented the SURE-SLIDE. My design helps to maintain safety and the ever-changing requirements of the truck driver."

The invention provides a more precise way to position a trailer's axles. In doing so, it eliminates the need to deal with old sliders that get dirty and stick. As a result, it reduces strain on a diesel truck and it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable design that is easy to adjust and use so it is ideal for truck drivers and trucking companies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

