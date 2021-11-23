Meredith Corporation Announces Winners of Good Impressions Program

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) today announced five businesses owned by Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) and/or LGBTQIA individuals as winners of its Good Impressions program. Each business will receive an award package of pro bono ad space and marketing consultation services from Meredith experts valued at approximately $100,000.

Good Impressions, launched in February 2021, is a meaningful way for Meredith to help bridge the economic gap for minority-owned businesses and advance diversity, equity and inclusion in the communities it serves. Award packages are based on the needs and goals of each small business and encompass various forms of assistance. This support may include video consultations with key representatives across Meredith, spanning business intelligence, research/insights, creative, and marketing experts; introductory meetings with editorial leads across print, digital and social media; and media customized for the individual business's critical needs.

"We are so pleased to announce and showcase these award winners just in time for Small Business Saturday. We encourage people to support these innovative businesses during this holiday shopping season and beyond," said Catherine Levene, President, Meredith National Media Group and Executive Sponsor of :BLACKPRINT, the employee resource group (ERG) representing Black voices at Meredith. "We look forward to sharing Meredith's extensive advertising and marketing resources to help them take their companies to the next level."

After an extensive evaluation process, a selection committee consisting of companywide business and ERG leaders selected these companies as the 2021 Good Impressions winners:

Washington, D.C. and owned by Rahama Wright , redefines beauty by aligning the nourishment of skin with empowerment of women across the globe. Each purchase of its handcrafted skincare products directly contributes to the empowerment of women in Ghana . Shea Yeleen pays its producers five times the local minimum wage. The company is committed to financial empowerment, community development, traditional processing methods, and ethically sourced organic and natural ingredients. Meredith will help this company build back stronger with communications to enhance its product awareness and mission, activation, and exposure with Meredith brands across the beauty space. "Winning the Good Impressions pro-bono media and marketing award will enable Shea Yeleen to amplify our brand, build meaningful relationships with new customers, boost direct-to-consumer sales, and continue uplifting our producers in Ghana ," said Wright. According to the MetLife and U.S. Chamber Special Report on Race and Inequality on Main Street, published in August 2020, minority-owned small businesses have been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus and the accompanying economic fallout. According to polling conducted for the report, two in three (66%) of minority-owned small businesses were concerned about having to permanently close versus 57% for non-minority small businesses. Minority-owned businesses are also slightly more likely to report trying and failing to secure a loan to help survive the economic turmoil (14% versus 8% of non-minority-owned businesses) linked to the coronavirus.

The Good Impressions program was founded by employees Sharuq Alam and Peachy-Jean Retizos. Inspired by Meredith's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, they knew that the company could make a difference for these businesses through its industry-leading advertising and marketing resources. Supported by executive sponsor Ahu Terzi, Meredith VP of Corporate Beauty; Marketing Director Christine Staley; Co-chair Isabelle Gomez; and a committed team of individuals from all levels of the organization, Alam was thrilled to see this program materialize. "The Good Impressions team members and I have been so inspired by these entrepreneurs. Their innovation, drive, commitment and hard work prove that you can make your dreams a reality while also doing something good for society. I'm so glad Meredith can be a part of that."

To learn more about the Good Impressions program, visit https://goodimpressionsbymeredith.com/

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP), a leading media company for nearly 120 years, produces service journalism that engages audiences with essential, inspiring, and trusted content. Meredith reaches consumers where they are across multiple platforms including digital, video, magazine, and broadcast television. Meredith's National Media Group reaches nearly 95 percent of all U.S. women and more than 190 million unduplicated American consumers every month through such iconic brands as PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Allrecipes, Southern Living, and REAL SIMPLE. Meredith's premium digital network reaches more than 150 million consumers each month. The Company is the No. 1 U.S. magazine operator with 36 million subscribers and the No. 2 global licensor with robust brand licensing activities that include a Better Homes & Gardens partnership with Walmart. Meredith's Local Media Group portfolio includes 17 television stations reaching 11 percent of U.S. households and 30 million viewers. Meredith's portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation's Top 25 markets, including Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis, and Portland, and 13 stations in the Top 50.

