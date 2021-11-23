Shift4Shop announces partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to facilitate e-commerce donations for research, treatment of childhood cancer Collaboration gives merchants seamless way to incorporate giving into their shops

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants utilizing Shift4Shop's turnkey e-commerce platform can help their customers' online purchases mean more this holiday shopping season. Customers can now donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ® after completing their purchase at online retailers using Shift4Shop's e-commerce solution.

The partnership is tied to the Inspiration4 fundraising initiative that was the brainchild of Jared Isaacman, founder and CEO of Shift4 and commander of Inspiration4, the first all-civilian mission to orbit Earth. The initiative has secured commitments of more than $240 million in support of the multi-year, multi-billion-dollar expansion at St. Jude aimed at accelerating research advancements to save more children worldwide.

"Two important missions progressed with Inspiration4: entering a new frontier in space travel, and advancing lifesaving research here on Earth," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "The Shift4Shop collaboration expands the reach of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital around the globe by enabling more small businesses and their customers to fuel the $11.5 billion, six-year St. Jude strategic plan, which impacts more of the 400,000 children worldwide who will get cancer each year. We are deeply grateful for our partnership with Jared and Shift4."

Shift4Shop is a growing community of merchants and makers, including entrepreneur Dr. Sian Proctor, the multifaceted creator who recently added astronaut to her long list of accomplishments as the pilot for Inspiration4.

A geoscientist with a lifelong interest in space and a passion for connecting science and art, Proctor created a Shift4Shop site to sell her artwork to win a seat on Inspiration4. One of the unique pieces available in her Shift4Shop store is the print "Seeker," the original of which has now been on two amazing journeys to the tallest heights and lowest depths of Earth. The original was recently auctioned off for St. Jude.

Shift4Shop merchants can, like Proctor, use their online storefront to share their support for St. Jude and invite others to join the global fight against childhood cancer.

Visit stjude.org to learn how to help make a brighter future for children everywhere by supporting St. Jude as a merchant on Shift4Shop.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

