First High-School Education Group Announces the Establishment of the Beijing Long-Spring Ordinary-Vocational Education Integration Development and Research Institute

BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. ("First High-School Education Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: FHS), the largest operator of private high schools in Western China and the third largest operator in China[1], today announced the establishment of the Beijing Long-Spring Ordinary-Vocational Education Integration Development and Research Institute (the "Institute"). In order to further serve the development of society and education in China, the Company hosted general forum on career possibilities of ordinary and vocational education and established the Institute. The goal of the Institute is to actively carry out research on the integration of ordinary and vocational education, and to promote the high-quality development of the related occupations. Through field research and study on successful domestic and foreign models, the First High-School Education Group intends to actively promote the expansion of comprehensive high schools with both ordinary and vocational education programs. The Company is now seeking opportunities in the society for cooperation on comprehensive high school projects.

In order to further improve the strategic layout of school operation in central and western regions of China, and to seize the education development opportunities of the ordinary-vocational integration, the Company plans to open two new comprehensive high schools in 2022.

Ordinary-vocational integration is a new high school education model in China. Through specific trainings, policies and designs, comprehensive high schools integrate ordinary education and vocational education by sharing respective educational resources and achieving synergistic development. With the goal of cultivating talents, these schools provide more diverse choices for students. From 2019 to 2021, the Chinese government promulgated various education policies to emphasize the necessity to deepen the integration of ordinary and vocational education and the integration of education and on-job training. The education policies also encouraged school-enterprise cooperation, diversified development of high school programs, and strengthened trainings of high-skilled talents.

First High-School Education Group is fully committed to the promotion and high-quality development of ordinary-vocational integration. The Company is dedicated to providing consultation services, education services, and strategic cooperation related to ordinary-vocational integration in all regions to all schools and enterprises in need. First High-School Education Group will continue to create and provide high-quality high school education opportunities for more students, and make positive contributions to China's economic and social developments, in order to effectively fulfill the Company's mission and social responsibilities.

