Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Researching Possible Securities Law Violations - Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. - SBTX

To: All persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. ("Silverback" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBTX) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about December 3, 2020; and/or (b) Silverback securities between December 3, 2020 and September 10, 2021, both dates inclusive. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington. To get more information go to:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc.

CASE DETAILS: According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Silverback's lead product candidate SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers, was less effective than the Company had represented to investors; (ii) accordingly, the Company had overstated SBT6050's commercial and/or clinical prospects; and (iii) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO SHAREHOLDERS: If you suffered a loss in Silverback, you have until January 4, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Silverback in the Company's initial public offering and/or between December 3, 2020 and September 10, 2021, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees.

PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: Complete this brief submission form https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/silverback-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=21423&wire=1 or call 212-363-7500 to discuss the case with Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

