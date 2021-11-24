Naked Wines launches GivingTuesday fundraiser for Latinos in wine

Naked will donate $10 on all purchases to support a mentorship program - and 100% of profits from selected packs

NAPA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with winemaker Macario Montoya, Naked Wines will launch a new mentorship program focused on advancing the careers of Latino winemakers, with Macario serving as a lead advisor. Fundraising for this new initiative starts on GivingTuesday.

Independent winemaker Macario Montoya wants to pay it forward to more Latino winemakers this Giving Tuesday. Image provided by Naked Wines.

"Latinos make up a bulk of the wine industry yet are so underrepresented as winemakers," Montoya said.

Macario Montoya is an independent Mexican-American winemaker with his own wine brand in Napa Valley. Supported by the customers of Naked Wines, his exclusive brand, Sin Fronteras, highlights traditional Californian and Spanish varieties; Macario's wines have been a mainstay of the crowdfunded wine company since 2013.

Though instrumental in the history of California wine, it's uncommon for Latino winemakers to carry top-ranking positions as head winemakers and winery owners, Montoya says. He's ready to change the face of wine by changing the narrative.

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. This year's event takes place November 30th.

Support Macario's Latino winemaker initiative this GivingTuesday by:

Purchasing any wine from Naked Wines on 11/30

Naked will donate $10 for all purchases made on GivingTuesday, sitewide



Purchasing a 6-pack of Macario Montoya's Sin Fronteras Malbec

Naked will donate 100% of profits from sales of this 6-pack

Visit nakedwines.com on 11/30 to participate in the site-wide offer. First-time customers can purchase a limited-edition 6-pack of Sin Fronteras Malbec by visiting nakedwines.com/giving-tuesday-2021

To learn more about Macario, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DKF46Kqrd9U

ABOUT NAKED WINES | nakedwines.com

Naked Wines supports the world's best independent winemakers, giving them the creative freedom, resources and upfront funding to make exclusive wines for wine drinkers at preferential prices. We disrupt the wine industry for the benefit of our customers, winemakers and our people - it's time to change how the wine industry works.

