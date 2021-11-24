Prepaze Academy Launches The Most Student-centric Educational Franchise

DUBLIN, Calif., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepaze Academy, a leading education provider specializing in delivering flexible in-person tutoring and fostering individual excellence of students via tailored learning programs, is excited to announce its expansion through franchise offering.

"We are ecstatic to launch Prepaze Academy franchising, your next-door learning center providing quality education that is closely aligned with the school's curriculum. Our key focus is to deliver personalized learning at an affordable price. Our success is when our students feel confident about themselves and score better in their school," said CEO Shenba Chockalingam.

"Prepaze Academy considers itself as a one-of-a-kind academic center, which doesn't follow a one-size-fits-all teaching style. Our centers are student-centric; we encourage our dedicated tutors to nurture every student's individuality, " she added.

Prepaze Academy franchising is for anyone who has the passion for education and entrepreneurship. Here is an exclusive preview of the benefits that come with franchising licenses:

Easy and clear establishment process, with complete Operational, technical, and marketing support throughout the franchising period. Unik - Prepaze Academy's learning management system (LMS) where admins and teachers can tutor classes online, conduct tests, schedule assignments, and manage enrollments & attendance. Unik Invoicing - An invoicing and billing software integrated with enrollments to track payments, hold multiple fee plans, and collect payments. Multiple streams of revenue - Test prep programs, College Counseling Services, Enrichment Programs, etc. An integrated assessment repository helps tutors build assessments within minutes. Regular and on-demand content update to accommodate changes to the syllabus with a focus on improving students' analytical skills and performance.

"Compared to establishing a business from scratch, Prepaze Academy franchising has low start-up costs and maintenance costs. With multiple streams of revenue and support from industry experts, you will be able to grow much faster compared to other similar businesses," noted Shenba Chockalingam.

With many happy students and parents endorsing the expansion of the learning center, Prepaze Academy is confident to make a positive impact across the country through franchising.

About Prepaze Academy

Prepaze Academy provides custom teaching to students around the globe, no matter where they live. Having successfully run for about 5 years in the San Francisco Bay Area, Prepaze Academy has instilled in its students a passion for lifelong learning and critical thinking.

