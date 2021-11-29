KÀ by Cirque du Soleil Welcomed Back To Stage By Sold-out Audience, Nov. 24 At MGM Grand Hotel & Casino Cinematic Production Kicked Off its Return with Celebratory Processional and Pop-Up Performance Ahead of Grand Reopening Night

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KÀ by Cirque du Soleil was welcomed back to its colossal theater at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino by an enthusiastic sold-out audience in Las Vegas on Nov. 24, 2021. The gravity-defying show and its talented artists kicked off the show's return with a celebratory processional through MGM Grand, culminating with a specially curated pop-up performance in the main hotel lobby. The action-packed, epic production is the final Cirque du Soleil Las Vegas resident show to reopen following the unprecedented global intermission.

"It's thrilling to see KÀ's long-awaited return met with overwhelming applause and excitement," said Eric Grilly, Cirque du Soleil senior vice president. "After the unexpected pause, the cast and crew are honored to be back on stage and performing in front of live audiences again."

KÀ redefines storytelling with its heroic journey of love and conflict set within a dynamic theater that transforms the stage into an entire empire. The biggest theatrical production by the global entertainment juggernaut features invigorating special effects complete with 119 pyrotechnic devices, 13,000 gallons of liquid nitrogen and approximately 120 fireballs discharged every show.

Intermission is over! KÀ by Cirque du Soleil performs Saturday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at cirquedusoleil.com/ka.

Following CDC guidance and requirements set forth by the State of Nevada, masks are required for all guests and employees in all inside public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. For more details about Cirque du Soleil's COVID-19 protocols, please visit cirquedusoleil.com/reopening.

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. On top of producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Canadian organization brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit CDSentertainmentgroup.com .

