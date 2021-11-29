KOR Medical Launches Consumer Line of CBD and Related Cannabinoid Products to Support Mental and Physical Wellness; Offers Free Personalized Support to Purchasers

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health innovation company KOR Medical --which produces unique cannabinoid products designed to support physical and mental wellness through expert engineering coupled with an individualized approach -- launches its initial consumer product line of CBD, CBN and CBG product offerings across the United States today.

To celebrate its nationwide launch, KOR is offering up to 30% off the valued price of its KOR System Bundle – a curated collection of Health, Sleep, Calm and Relief sprays, strips, and transdermal cream. The special can be purchased 24/7 online at www.KORmedical.com by using discount code LAUNCHDEAL at checkout. Shipping is included on each KOR System bundle, and consumers can also order KOR products individually.

Aligning biology with science, KOR's long-awaited and third-party tested Health, Sleep, Calm and Relief products include sprays, strips and transdermal cream which use a combination of various cannabinoids and advanced delivery techniques developed over years of research, analytics and testing to help consumers feel better both mentally and physically.

Citing the mental and physical strain on American consumers of the last two years, KOR Medical products utilize the transformative power of cannabinoids to support mental and physical wellness by delivering the right amount for the right individual at the right time. Consumers across America are embracing cannabinoids given their potential as an alternative solution.

KOR Medical has partnered with Leaf411™ to provide free, personalized support to customers, who can speak directly with a cannabis-trained registered nurse on cannabinoid use and applications.

KOR Medical's sublingual sprays, sublingual strips, and transdermal cream are formulated for targeted relief and quick onset. All sublingual products are nano emulsified to accelerate absorption rate within the body.

All KOR Medical cannabinoid-based product offerings are manufactured in FDA-registered facilities and third-party lab-verified and represent the highest standards of science, innovation, patient experience, compliance, and customer service.

The cannabis flower has a rich history of usage in the neuropathic industry dating back thousands of years, and produces over 100 cannabinoids including CBN, CBG and CBD – each a key component is KOR Medical products, and with unique benefits and effects. Today, medical researchers are continuing to explore if these molecules can impact anxiety, insomnia, chronic pain, anti-inflammatory diseases, seizures, and such diseases as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.

Visit KOR Medical at www.kormedical.com.

