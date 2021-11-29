The Manhattan-St. Petersburg Gains Momentum in Development and Future Opening

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As The Manhattan—St. Petersburg rapidly accelerates development, the future active senior living community has begun securing reservations for the 111 condo-style residences. The announcement was made last week at a special two-day event where guests saw firsthand The Manhattan's beautiful renderings and learned about the generous member plans and special incentives for those who act quickly to reserve a future home and view of their choice.

Front entrance rendering of The Manhattan-St. Petersburg.

Neighboring the Gulf of Mexico and Boca Ciega Bay, this membership-exclusive community will be situated in the heart of St. Petersburg's Skyway Marina District, and be home for accomplished retirees who value boutique-like experiences, expansive indoor and outdoor amenities, and priority access to personalized wellness services and healthcare should the need ever arise.

LifeStar Living, a Sarasota-based company represented by nationally-recognized leaders in development and managing upscale, resort-style senior living communities, is proud to introduce The Manhattan's distinctive amenities. "There is so much to value and enjoy," says Gerry Harris, director of membership for The Manhattan. "LifeStar is progressive in creating exceptional value and elevated lifestyle experiences for the future members of The Manhattan."

From breathtaking views, open floor plans, and private balconies—everything about The Manhattan is desirable. The elegant nine-story building with underbuilding member parking features one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes, ranging from 1,065–2,386 square feet. Offering beautiful coastal finishes paired with inspiring design options for members to customize their future home makes The Manhattan's resort-style setting enviable real-estate.

The Manhattan has also formally launched their new website with expanded details and floor plans. www.ManhattanStPete.com.

Area retirees who act quickly to secure a future home become charter members of the Manhattan Circle. Besides taking advantage of special, time-sensitive pricing and added healthcare benefits, Manhattan Circle members will appreciate privileges to some of St. Pete's best attractions, and exciting opportunities to mingle with friends and future members, even while The Manhattan is being carefully prepared for residency.

The Manhattan–St. Pete expects to break ground in early-to-mid 2022 with plans to welcome members to their new homes in early 2024. Undoubtedly, The Manhattan's lifestyle will be defined by signature services and unrivaled luxury, all within beautiful, culturally rich St. Petersburg, Fla.

To learn more about everything The Manhattan has to offer, visit them online at www.ManhattanStPete.com or call 941-220-5219.

