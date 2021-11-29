The Salvation Army Sounds Call To Ensure Hope Marches On for Our Neighbors in Need on Giving Tuesday

The Salvation Army Sounds Call To Ensure Hope Marches On for Our Neighbors in Need on Giving Tuesday Nation's largest private provider of social services seeing eviction among key challenges for Americans struggling this year

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With more requests received for financial assistance in the first six months of 2021 than all of 2020, The Salvation Army is calling for support as millions of Americans across the country are reeling from the ongoing impacts of the pandemic. Faced with challenges including job and income loss and mounting fees from past due bills, families are being forced to make difficult decisions between basic necessities and the risk of eviction.

"Need knows no season. Since the beginning of the pandemic, The Salvation Army has served over 278 million meals and provided well over $200 million in rent, mortgage, and utility assistance," said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, national commander of The Salvation Army. "These services cannot be sustained at such unprecedented rates without generous support."

With just 25 days left until Christmas, financial support on Giving Tuesday is critical to providing help and hope for millions in need. During the holiday season, more than 3 million people rely on The Salvation Army to provide them with a warm meal or toys for their children on Christmas Day. Donating to the Army also provides support for countless, year-round social service programs, including substance abuse recovery programs, after-school programs, and emergency shelter for children and families.

With its 131st annual Red Kettle fundraising campaign underway, The Salvation Army is emphasizing its mission of serving those most vulnerable through this year's "Hope Marches On" messaging.

"When you gift hope, you make a lasting impact," added Hodder.

The following options are available for those wishing to support The Salvation Army on Giving Tuesday:

$25 per month. A $25 monthly gift over the course of one year provides: Visit SalvationArmyUSA.org and enlist in Love's Army with a sustaining gift ofper month. Amonthly gift over the course of one year provides:

Donate digitally with Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo at any red kettle across the country

Donate cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin or Ethereum for the first year ever

Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, "Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army," then specifying the amount

Give any amount by texting "KETTLES" to 51555

Encourage friends and family to give virtually through options like Facebook Fundraiser

Every donation provides help and hope to those in need, and all gifts remain in the community in which they are given.

Across the nation, volunteers and supporters will participate in Giving Tuesday activations to raise awareness of the need for support, including celebrities, artists, and influencers. In New York City, The Salvation Army will once again stand up the biggest red kettle the city has ever seen. This giant red kettle (32 feet tall) will be in Times Square for five days before traveling around Manhattan for the month of December, bringing with it holiday cheer and a call for digital donations and community togetherness.

To learn more about how The Salvation Army meets human needs around the holidays and throughout the year, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at over 7,000 centers of operation around the country. In 2021, The Salvation Army was ranked No. 2 on the list of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

