The Von Willebrand disease In Pregnancy (VIP) Study website VIPStudy.com will be launched alongside a VWD educational webinar for healthcare providers

SEATTLE, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Principal Investigators Drs. Jill Johnsen, Barbara Konkle and Peter Kouides are pleased to announce that the website VIPStudy.com will be officially launched during an educational webinar on December 10th, 2021 at 10-11 am EST.

The website informs patients and healthcare professionals about the ongoing Von Willebrand disease In Pregnancy (VIP) Study, and provides information on the design of the study, patient eligibility, and locations of centers taking part.

Women with VWD are at increased risk of excessive bleeding during and after childbirth, which may result in severe anemia, require transfusion or even develop into life-threatening blood loss. Even with VWD-specific treatment, women with VWD have relatively high rates of postpartum hemorrhage. However, there is a shortage of clinical data on the optimal management of bleeding during and after childbirth in women with VWD, and current guidelines do not specify target levels of von Willebrand factor (VWF) or the duration of treatment.

The VIP Study aims to increase our understanding of bleeding during delivery and the postpartum period in women with von Willebrand disease (VWD). It will also assess the impact of maintaining VWF levels at a specific target level using VWF replacement therapy on bleeding rates during and after childbirth.

The VIPStudy.com website will be launched during a webinar hosted by Dr. Johnsen on Friday, December 10th at 10-11 am EST, immediately before this year's American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. VWD experts Drs. Paula James and Veronica Flood will join Dr. Johnsen in discussing the challenges of diagnosing VWD, management of heavy menstrual bleeding in women with VWD, and the changing needs of pregnant women with VWD. Webinar participants will have the opportunity to interact with the speakers during a live Q&A session. More information on the webinar, including how to register, is available at https://webinar.docintel.app/VIP-study/login.php?utmevent=von_willbrand

The webinar will also be available for on-demand viewing.

Dr. Johnsen commented: "This webinar will call to attention the challenges faced by patients with VWD, particularly individuals who menstruate or become pregnant. The VIP study website provides information on the VIP study, patient eligibility, and locations of sites taking part in the study."

The VIP Study is currently recruiting pregnant women in the US above 18 years of age with VWD of any type.

About the VIP Study

The VIP Study is a prospective, multicenter, investigator-initiated cohort study in the US (NCT04146376). The Principal Investigators are Drs. Jill Johnsen (contact PI, Bloodworks and University of Washington), Barbara Konkle (University of Washington), and Dr. Peter Kouides (Mary M. Gooley Hemophilia Center and University of Rochester). The study is sponsored by Bloodworks, with financial support from Bloodworks and Octapharma.

About Bloodworks

Bloodworks is an independent, non-profit organization harnessing donor gifts to provide a safe, lifesaving blood supply to 95% of hospitals in the Pacific Northwest. Our physicians are specialists in transfusion medicine and provide care for patients with bleeding disorders and other conditions. Our laboratories offer diverse testing services to support organ and tissue transplantation as well as patient care. Our research institute makes scientific breakthroughs to help people live longer and healthier lives – locally, and around the world.

Our Mission is to save lives through research, innovation, education and excellence in blood, medical and laboratory services in partnership with our community.

