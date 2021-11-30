Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. to Hold Its Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on February 1, 2022

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) today announced that the company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), in conjunction with the release of its fourth quarter and year end 2021 operating and financial results. Alexandria will release its operating and financial results after the market closes on Monday, January 31, 2022.

To participate in this conference call, dial (833) 366-1125 (U.S.) or (412) 902-6738 shortly before 3:00 p.m. ET and ask the operator to join the call for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. The live audio webcast can be accessed on the company's website at http://investor.are.com/webcasts. A replay of the call will be available from 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, through 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 and enter access code 10161869.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® urban office real estate investment trust, is the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. For more information, please visit www.are.com.

