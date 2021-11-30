California Credit Union Provides $5,000 in Teacher Grants To Benefit Educators & Students across Los Angeles County

GLENDALE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Designing community gardens, creating a bottle rocket science project, and constructing the earth's layers in soap bars are just a few of the school projects receiving funding from California Credit Union through its Fall 2021 Teacher Grant program.

California Credit Union Logo (PRNewsfoto/California Credit Union)

As part of its commitment to help educators create innovative learning opportunities for their students, the credit union has provided 10 grants of $500 each to underwrite class projects in Los Angeles County. The credit union grants will fund a diverse range of programs illustrating the creativity and commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities.

The Fall 2021 California Credit Union Teacher Grant recipients include teachers across Los Angeles county:

California Credit Union

Grant Recipient

School City

Hedako Brown St. Jerome School Los Angeles

Sophie Durand Altadena Arts Magnet Pasadena

Laura McCutcheon Quincy Jones Elementary School Los Angeles

Wanni Mena St. Raphaels Catholic School Los Angeles

Esther Mmagu Mendez High School Los Angeles

Alison O'Dell John Muir Middle School Burbank

Helen Ramillano Harrison Elementary School Los Angeles

Benjamin Schulz Lokrantz Special Education Center Reseda

Shelley Turski La Mesa Junior High School Santa Clarita

Rosalba Villanueva Braddock Drive Elementary School Culver City



Photos of all recipients can be found here.

"We never fail to be amazed at the creativity and passion of the teachers in our Teacher Grant Program. Every application we receive shows the care and commitment our teachers bring to engaging and inspiring their students," said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "We congratulate all of our grant recipients, and look forward to seeing these exciting learning programs come to life."

Since the creation of the program in 2012, California Credit Union has awarded $145,000 in teacher grants to support innovative learning projects. Up to 20 grants are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall. Any full-time classroom teacher in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, and Riverside County can apply for a grant for a program that has clearly defined learning objectives tied to students' academic needs, displays creativity in education, and targets a significant number of students. More information is available at ccu.com.

About California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of over $4 billion, California Credit Union has 25 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Visit ccu.com for more information, or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE California Credit Union