Complete Controller Partners with Mercer to Provide Gig Worker Insurance

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Controller is introducing its new benefits platform, PERKS, offering insurance benefits for non-traditional workers. Statistics provided by the US Department of Commerce show that the freelance, gig, and 1099 workforce has grown exponentially since 2018 and according to a recent study by Upwork, it is predicted to continue its upward trajectory gaining momentum post-COVID.

As the market changes, companies must innovate to survive and thrive.

"It is a problem in today's market that employers are unable to offer selection and flexibility when providing benefits to their workforce," shares Jennifer Brazer, Founder and CEO of Complete Controller, "Traditional employees qualify for insurance and retirement benefits under strict minimum hours guidelines and the benefits that are offered to one, must be offered to all. Under these programs, often non-traditional workers don't qualify for benefits at all. Meanwhile, employers struggle to be competitive and meet the changing needs of their workforce. The old model doesn't work in today's environment."

The PERKS platform, developed by Mercer, offers freelancers a way to select their own benefits from a myriad of options including not only health and life, but also disability, professional liability, and more. The platform also provides employers with a way to contribute to their workers' PERKS accounts at any level they desire. As workers move from one employer to the next, their benefits move with them.

PERKS empowers independent contractors to have control over their benefits selections and negotiate for employer participation. Employers that contribute to their freelancers' PERKS account will be much more desirable to work for.

Jennifer goes on to say, "This is a solution that addresses exactly the problems our nation's burgeoning non-traditional workforce is experiencing. As the market changes, companies must innovate to survive and thrive. As a company that serves entrepreneurs, working closely with small businesses, organizations and busy households, we are acutely aware of this market gap and excited to have found the perfect answer."

About Complete Controller

Complete Controller is a national cloud-based client accounting services SAAS firm that delivers bookkeeping services, audit-ready records, unlimited document storage, and performance reporting to small businesses, households, trusts, and their CPAs. Founder and CEO Jennifer Brazer is a pioneer in the virtualization of professional services and a published author. She is a vocal proponent of financial literacy, entrepreneurial empowerment, and cloud business strategies.

