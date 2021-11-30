Cross Screen Media To Utilize Roku Ad Platform, OneView, For CTV Planning and Activation

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross Screen Media, a tech firm specializing in optimized local TV and CTV ad planning and measurement, today announced a new capability for advertisers to access Roku's leading CTV ad platform, OneView, enabling activation on Roku's O&O inventory. The capability will enable Cross Screen Media advertisers to efficiently expand the on-target reach of each campaign through access to Roku's premium CTV impressions.

In addition to inventory access, Roku's industry leading ACR and Content audience data enables marketers to consistently deliver the right message to the audiences, leveraging unique first party data insights unavailable through other DSPs or networks.

"CTV will continue to become a key lever for high impact campaigns across industries. The breadth and depth of Roku's inventory and audience data is unparalleled, and we are excited to bring these capabilities to our advertisers who are seeking to effectively deliver their message to critical audience segments," said Michael Beach, CEO of Cross Screen Media.

Cross Screen Media's platform enables advertisers to plan, activate, and measure CTV and linear TV at the local level. Brands and agencies benefit from unified planning with high value inventory, and full visibility into how each campaign performed across all screens.

About Cross Screen Media

Cross Screen Media is a marketing analytics and software company empowering marketers to plan, activate, and measure Connected TV and audience-driven Linear TV advertising at the local level. Our closed-loop solutions help brands, agencies, and networks succeed in the Convergent TV space. For more information, visit www.CrossScreenMedia.com.

