Harte Hanks to Uplist to the Nasdaq Global Market

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harte Hanks, Inc. (OTCQX: HRTH) (the "Company"), a leading global customer experience company, today announced that the Company has met the stringent financial, liquidity and corporate governance listing requirements of the Nasdaq Global Market® ("Nasdaq"), and the Company has been approved for listing on the Nasdaq.

Trading on Nasdaq is expected to commence at the market open on December 1, 2021, and the shares will trade under the ticker symbol "HHS". The Company's shares will continue to trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "HRTH" until trading on the Nasdaq commences. Shareholders are not required to take any action as a result of the uplisting and symbol change.

"Uplisting to the Nasdaq marks another major milestone for Harte Hanks," said Harte Hanks' Chairman of the Board of Directors Jack Griffin. "With the expanded audience of investors, increased access to liquidity, and the significant improvement in our financial performance, we are well positioned for future profitable growth. Harte Hanks traded under the ticker 'HHS' for nearly 50 years, from its IPO in 1972 through 2020, and returning to a national exchange and this longstanding ticker symbol is an important indication of the progress we have made."

Chief Executive Officer Brian Linscott added, "Uplisting to the Nasdaq reflects the considerable progress that Harte Hanks has made and will serve as a great opportunity to expand the Company's institutional shareholder base and to enhance the Company's efforts to create long-term shareholder value."

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks (OTCMKTS: HRTH) is a leading global customer experience company whose mission is to partner with clients to provide them with CX strategy, data-driven analytics and actionable insights combined with seamless program execution to better understand, attract, and engage their customers.

Using its unparalleled resources and award-winning talent in the areas of Customer Care, Fulfillment and Logistics, and Marketing Services, Harte Hanks has a proven track record of driving results for some of the world's premier brands including Bank of America, GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever, Pfizer, HBOMax, Volvo, Ford, FedEx, Midea, Sony and IBM among others. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Harte Hanks has over 2,500 employees in offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

For more information, visit hartehanks.com.

As used herein, "Harte Hanks" or "the Company" refers to Harte Hanks, Inc. and/or its applicable operating subsidiaries, as the context may require. Harte Hanks' logo and name are trademarks of Harte Hanks.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Our press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws.

