Inspired Spine: Self-Reported Female Orgasm Following Serial Sacroiliac Joint Injections

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Spine has announced an unusual but interesting medical finding after a patient received a sacroiliac joint (SIJ) injection and experienced the longest orgasm of her life. IS researchers published a peer-reviewed case report examining the event: Self-Reported Female Orgasm Following Serial Sacroiliac Joint Injections https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34471582/ .

Inspired Spine Procedure Training

Sacroiliac joint (SIJ) dysfunction has been increasingly recognized as the underlying pathology responsible for a large share of cases of chronic lower back, hip and leg pain. To diagnose SIJ dysfunction, several provocation tests followed by serial injections of anesthetic are performed, and a strong alleviation of the pain indicates that the SIJ is indeed responsible for the pain.

It is following each of her three diagnostic SIJ injections that an Inspired Spine patient reported experiencing an orgasm lasting almost 2 hours.

After waiting the appropriate amount of time following the injection, the patient was free to return home. While driving, the patient reported sensations similar to the female orgasm which continued to last an hour after leaving the clinic. This strange phenomenon occurred after receiving all three of her SIJ injections at the Inspired Spine clinic in Burnsville, MN.

Inspired Spine hypothesizes that the unusual symptom was caused by the injected material leaking near the pudendal nerve, a nerve responsible for sensation of the genitals and a mediator of sexual arousal and orgasm. We are currently monitoring our patients for similar symptoms following SIJ injections, and speculate that it could occur more commonly than reported.

Minnesota-based Inspired Spine is a total spine care provider dedicated to improving back pain treatment value and outcomes with advanced minimally invasive spinal surgery technology.

