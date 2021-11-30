Jennifer Botterill named to the CCM Hockey Board of Directors

MONTREAL, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - CCM Hockey is proud to announce the appointment of Jennifer Botterill as a new Board Director. Botterill comes to CCM with an extensive hockey background both on and off the ice. Her leadership and passion are welcomed as part of the team as the brand continues to grow the game of hockey.

Jennifer joins the board of directors at Birch Hill and will be working exclusively with the CCM Brand. Her knowledge of the game of hockey and business acumen from owning and running two companies positions her as the ideal fit. Additionally, she has held broadcasting jobs in the United States and Canada over the past 10 years with ties to the National Hockey League, the Winter Olympics, International and National Women's Hockey competitions and grassroots hockey nationwide in Canada.

"We are delighted to welcome Jennifer as part of our Board of Directors. Her knowledge of the sport and the industry along with her drive and passion will help us to grow the game of hockey and achieve our ambitious goals." Marrouane Nabih, CEO of CCM Hockey.

"I am inspired about my new role with CCM to help athletes continue to excel and to reach new heights using the most technologically advanced equipment in the world. I am optimistic that my experience, vision and focus can lead to bringing valuable contributions to CCM. I believe that future innovations will lead to greater heights for our existing customers, to those who may want to try a new brand and to all who will begin to enjoy our great game next. I trust that everything in my life has prepared me for this role. I am excited to work with the team!" Jennifer Botterill, CCM Board Director.

About Jennifer Botterill

Jennifer Botterill is one of Canada's most successful athletes and has remained in the sport as a broadcaster for over ten years. You can see her current contributions on Sportsnet & Hockey Night in Canada and NHL on TNT in the USA. She is decorated with 4 Olympic medals and 5 World Championships. She was on the Canadian Women's Hockey team for fourteen years, and her career evolved to working with various provincial and national sport organizations. She is an Honors Harvard graduate and the highest scoring collegiate hockey (male or female) player ever in the United States. Jennifer is driven to help others reach their full potential through keynote speaking and mentorship.

About CCM Hockey

CCM Hockey is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of hockey equipment. With its headquarters located in Montreal, the company has operations in Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia. CCM Hockey equips more professional hockey players than any other company, including superstars like Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Matt Dumba, Sidney Crosby, Alexander Ovechkin, key female players such as Brianna Decker, Kendall Coyne-Schofield and Sarah Nurse and top performing Goalies such as Jakob Markstrom, Thatcher Demko and Philip Grubauer. CCM Hockey is also the official outfitter of the American Hockey League, the Canadian Hockey League, and several NCAA and National teams.

