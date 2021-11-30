Leading American Tax And Accounting Franchise Makes Major Announcement

Franchisees at Annual Conference Are First to Hear: "A New Brand Connects Our Great History with our Bright Future."

ATLANTA, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Padgett Business Services, an accounting, tax planning and preparation franchise with more than 300 locations and 50 years of experience, announced the launch of their nationwide rebrand this month at their annual Padgett FOCUS Tax Seminar in Atlanta. The new brand includes an updated logo and color scheme, which is seen on their website, social media and collateral.

Accounting is changing. Padgett's brand focuses on things machines can't do, like providing advice to small businesses.

"It's important that we're launching a new brand that reflects our vision to future franchisees and clients," said Padgett CEO Jeff Phillips. "We're adding new services and rolling out national marketing programs to tell the world our story and build lead flow for our offices. We feel it's imperative to come to market with a fresh new look that helps us accomplish these goals."

To develop the brand, Padgett collaborated with KillWolf LLC, a brand consultancy and design studio that specializes in branding and business strategy. Their goal was to incorporate elements of Padgett's previous brand as well as symbolize their forward focus.

"The new logo celebrates the brand's history and unique collaboration with their clients," said Rachel Moog, Creative Director at KillWolf. "The brand ecosystem focuses on the concepts of forward direction and success for the future — for franchise owners and clients alike."

With the accounting industry shifting towards artificial intelligence, cloud-based software and automation, Padgett has also considered the changing roles of accountants. The brand focuses on things machines cannot do — like providing the understanding and essential advice that small businesses need to make decisions with peace of mind.

"I have enjoyed being part of the rebranding process and appreciate that a skilled company was chosen," Janet Kaup, a Padgett franchisee, said. "It's refreshing to see Padgett define itself in the marketplace again. The entire direction of the organization seems to be one that's full of renewed energy, focus, and promise."

We know the stresses of running a business can keep owners awake at night. Your business is your livelihood, so it's no wonder it's always on your mind. Padgett is here to help. We're a full-service accounting, tax planning and preparation company that can help your business, allowing you to rest easy.

