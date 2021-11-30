North Park University Champions Affordability with New Scholarships

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to improve equity in access to a high-quality college education North Park University (North Park) has announced a new scholarship package. The 130-year-old private Christian University located on the Northwest side of Chicago has deep roots in meeting students where they are – spiritually, emotionally, financially – and supporting the pursuit of advancing their education.

North Park University is an urban, intercultural, and Christian university located in Chicago. Visit northpark.edu/about.

With families still managing the effects of COVID-19, affordability stands out now more than ever as one of the biggest hurdles for accessing a college education. "If we increase our aid, it makes it possible for more students to attend North Park and allows need-based scholarships to go further, especially for students with greater financial need," said North Park's Director of Undergraduate Admission, Brady Martinson.

North Park's bilingual admissions and financial aid counselors guide students and their families through the process – whether it's a virtual financial aid completion night, on-campus visit, one-on-one, or group meeting – prospective students learn the importance of applying for aid through FAFSA to uncover eligibility of additional aid in either federal or institutional grants. "We want to meet students where they are financially, supporting and assisting them throughout their entire journey," said North Park's Vice President for Enrollment Management and Marketing, Anthony Scola.

For students concerned about the overall costs of a private education, Martinson advises them to see beyond the total tuition amount. "Look at the balance after aid – that's the total number which becomes affordable," said Martinson.

Students seeking a college experience encompassing personalized attention, a city-centered, intercultural, and Christian education can make attending North Park a reality. Through a combination of increased academic and need-based scholarships, students receive all financial aid options, and in the end a reduction in the final cost of tuition.

"Everyone here, from financial aid and admissions counselors to alumni want to do everything possible to provide access towards earning a North Park degree," said Scola.

North Park also has established relationships with like-minded equitable opportunity scholarship partners including OneGoal and TheDream.US. These and other scholarship recipients have gone on to earn their degrees and become contributing members in the workforce and their communities.

To explore eligible scholarships please visit Financial Aid and Tuition.

ABOUT NORTH PARK UNIVERSITY

North Park University is city-centered, intercultural, and emerging as the model for Christian higher education in 21st Century America.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE North Park University