Ripken Foundation and Group 1001 Open Youth Development Park On Grounds of Prince George's County Police Department

LANDOVER, Md., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation (CRSF), in partnership with Group 1001, today announced they are nearing completion on the Foundation's 101st Youth Development Park (YDP). Completion of the park is expected this winter. This multi-purpose turf park will be on the grounds of the Prince George's County Police Department, the first YDP in the nation to be built on the grounds of a police department. This is the 13th YDP to be built and gifted to a youth-serving organization as a direct result of the Foundation's partnership with Group 1001 that began in 2018 with a $5M gift.

Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation 20th Anniversary

In addition to the transformational YDP projects, Group 1001 has supported many CRSF programs that impact underserved communities across the country every day. The relationship between CRSF and the Prince George's County Police Department runs deep and is longstanding. Since 2013, the department, through the Police Athletic League, has been running the Foundation's Badges for Baseball program that partners youth with local law enforcement. This YDP reinforces the strong commitment between the two organizations and solidifies it for years to come.

Malik Aziz, Chief of Police for the Prince George's County Police Department said, "This is a wonderful thing for the children of our county. We have been engaged with our area youth through the Ripken Foundation's terrific Badges for Baseball program for years, and to now have this park brings the relationship full circle and allows us to lay down even deeper roots with our community."

Dan Towriss, President & CEO of Group 1001 added, "The Group 1001 team and the Ripken Foundation share a strong commitment to service and community through programs focused on improving kids' lives in underserved communities. We have been working together for several years and are very proud of the impact we have made together. We hear from our friends in law enforcement that completing a park on the grounds of this police department is really making a difference. This reinforces our belief that strong partnerships amplify our ability to make positive change."

Through the Group 1001 partnership there are Ripken Youth Development Parks in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, and Washington, D.C.

Baseball Hall of Famer and Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation Co-Founder, Cal Ripken, Jr. added, "In Group 1001 and the Prince George's County Police Department we have two special partners, and thanks to them we continue to make a positive change in the lives of kids. We are thankful for their commitment to kids in need and are looking forward to continuing this important work together."

About the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation

The Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation helps to strengthen America's most underserved and distressed communities by supporting and advocating for children, building Youth Development Parks and STEM Centers, partnering with law enforcement and youth-service agencies, and addressing community needs through its national program initiatives.

About Group 1001

Group One Thousand One, LLC ("Group1001") is an insurance holding company in the United States, with current combined assets under management of approximately $44 billion as of June 30, 2021, and mission for setting a new standard in the insurance industry by making insurance more useful and intuitive for everyone.

About Prince George's County Police Department

The Prince George's County Police Department is the fourth largest law enforcement agency in the State of Maryland. More than 1,500 police officers and 300 civilians provide a full range of law enforcement services to nearly 900,000 residents and business owners. Prince George's County Police Department is proud to provide service to a diverse demographic and geographic area.

