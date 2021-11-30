Stena RoRo's E-Flexer Salamanca delivered to Brittany Ferries - Introducing LNG dual fuel operation

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salamanca, the second of five ships in the E-Flexer class ordered by Stena RoRo for Brittany Ferries was delivered on November 30. The vessel is the sixth E-Flexer of twelve ordered from the Chinese shipyard CMI Jinling (Weihai). The Salamanca will be chartered by Brittany Ferries on a long-term basis and has been especially adapted to the needs of the French ferry company.

Construction of the E-Flexers is based on a design developed for flexibility, and each vessel is tailored to customer needs. The Salamanca has been built with LNG dual fuel engines and is the first ship in the E-Flexer series with gas engines. The interior has been designed by Richard Nilsson at Figura Architects. The design of the public spaces and the color scheme etc, are designed individually between all the Brittany Ferries E-Flexers.

"The Salamanca is special because she is the first in the E-Flexer series to be delivered with LNG propulsion," says Per Westling, CEO for Stena RoRo. "The design has been adapted to Brittany Ferries' special requirements and the yard has yet again been able to deliver according to schedule despite the ongoing pandemic."

"Fleet renewal is key to our business strategy," said Christophe Mathieu, CEO Brittany Ferries. "It is one of the pillars that will drive our recovery from the Covid crisis and deliver another successful 50 years for Brittany Ferries. So it is with gratitude that we thank our partners at Stena RoRo and everyone involved in her construction. From customers and suppliers, to the French crew that will sail with her, we all look forward to welcoming Salamanca to the Brittany Ferries family ahead of her sister ship Santoña a year later."

Stena RoRo has an agreement with Brittany Ferries for long-term charters of three more vessels in the Stena E-Flexer series. All will be powered by LNG, and will be delivered in 2023-2025.

About Stena E-Flexer

The Stena E-Flexer vessels combine cargo and passenger capabilities, and are substantially larger than today's standard ferries. The Stena E-Flexer class is at the forefront in terms of sustainability and sets a new standard in terms of emissions, cost and energy efficiency, as well as performance.

About the Salamanca

Length: 214.5

Draught: 6.4 m

Breadth: 27.8 m

Capacity: 2723 lanemeters, 1,100 persons (passengers & crew)



Specification of Stena E-Flexer order at CMI Jinling (Weihai), China:

1. Stena Line (in service between Holyhead and Dublin, delivered in 2019)

2. Stena Line (in service between Belfast and Liverpool, delivered in 2020)

3. Brittany Ferries (long-term charter agreement, entering service in the autumn of 2020)

4. Stena Line (in service between Belfast and Liverpool in 2021)

5. DFDS (long-term charter agreement for service in the English Channel, delivery 2021)

6. Brittany Ferries with LNG operation (long-term charter agreement, in service 2022)

7. Stena Line (extended version, delivery 2022)

8. Stena Line (extended version, delivery 2022)

9. Brittany Ferries with LNG operation (long-term charter agreement, delivery 2023)

Since 1977, Stena RoRo has led the development of new marine RoRo, cargo and passenger concepts. We specialize in custom-built vessels, as well as standardized RoRo and RoPax vessels. The company leases about fifteen vessels to operators worldwide, both to other Stena companies and third parties. Stena RoRo specializes above all in applying its technical expertise to the design and production of new ships and the conversion of existing ships for delivering tailored transport solutions to its customers. We call this "Stenability". Since 2013, we have been responsible for the design and completion of Mercy Ships' new hospital vessel the Global Mercy – the world's largest civilian hospital ship. www.stenaroro.com

