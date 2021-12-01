Are you aware of the changes to Medicare for 2022? Medicare Annual Enrollment Period ends December 7th. No obligation, Last Chance Drive-thru 2022 Medicare Plan Review events now scheduled for San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocate Health Advisors has scheduled several San Antonio area events to assist those on Medicare with a free, no obligation 2022 Medicare plan review. Participants will drive thru and be offered a simple, hassle-free Medicare plan review which usually only takes a few minutes and there is no obligation to make any changes.

Events:

Thursday, December 2nd- 11am-1pm- Walgreens, 4703 Commerce Street, SA

Friday, December 3rd-10am-2pm- Arizona Café', 1111 S. General McMullen Drive, SA

Sunday, December 5th- 9am-12 noon-Walgreens, 4703 Commerce Street, SA

Monday, December 6th- 11am-1pm- HealthTexas Clinic, 810 SE Military Drive, SA

For a review by phone, consumers may call 210-296-8651 to speak with a licensed insurance agent for immediate assistance.

About Medicare Annual Enrollment Period

Every year from October 15 through December 7, Medicare beneficiaries can review the upcoming year Medicare health and drug plan offerings and make a plan switch if they choose to do so. Changes become effective on January 1, 2022. In certain cases, consumers may qualify for a special needs plan or other Medicare health and drug plans which may offer additional benefits. These plans may allow enrollment at different times during the year. Consumers should speak with one of our licensed insurance agents to learn about plans in their zip code and if they qualify.

About Advocate Health Advisors-Your Medicare Guide

Veteran-owned and operated since 2005, Advocate Health Advisors has faithfully served the community with free, no obligation Medicare health plan guidance and support. Advocate is 100% independent and holds contracts with over 50 carrier plans nationwide. Healthcare is local and so is Advocate Health Advisors. For more: www.advocatehealthadvisors.com

