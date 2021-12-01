Calendly Hires Kate Ahlering as Chief Revenue Officer, Patrick Moran Transitions to Chief Marketing Officer

Scheduling automation leader expands executive team to support growth and vision

ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calendly, the modern scheduling platform for high-performing teams and individuals, today expanded its executive leadership team to drive continued revenue growth. Former Glassdoor Chief Sales Officer Kate Ahlering will replace Patrick Moran as Chief Revenue Officer while Moran will serve as the company's first Chief Marketing Officer.

Calendly Primary Logo (PRNewsfoto/Calendly)

"Patrick's transition to CMO is a natural move based on his dual-role this past year building world-class sales and marketing teams, and we can't thank him enough," said Tope wotona, Calendly's founder and CEO. "As he enters into this role, there's no better time to welcome Kate, who has a strong track record of leading successful sales teams. Her experience working with a mix of product-led growth companies and the enterprise is the perfect blend to help Calendly reach new heights."

As CMO, Moran will lead all aspects of marketing including brand awareness, demand generation, and product marketing to support Calendly's more than $100 million annual recurring revenue business. During his year-long tenure as CRO, Moran quadrupled the size of the go-to-market team as a result of building the sales organization to meet Calendly's surging enterprise demand. Prior to Calendly, he served as the Chief Customer Officer of Salesforce-acquired Quip and CMO of New Relic.

"We're building a whole new software category at Calendly as scheduling automation is becoming the next big driver of business productivity," said Moran. "New categories don't blossom every day either, and as a marketer at heart, I'm looking forward to focusing on this function exclusively while partnering with Kate to better assert ourselves as the market leader."

As CRO, Ahlering will lead Calendly's sales, sales enablement, revenue operations, and partnerships functions. She will focus on accelerating Calendly's momentum in the enterprise to help large organizations realize the value of scheduling automation, while overseeing sales to expand the company's international reach.

"The global addressable market for scheduling is $20 billion; there's significant opportunity at our fingertips," said Ahlering. "I'm inspired and excited to dive in to build on our vision and scale the business alongside Tope, Patrick, and the rest of the leadership team to better serve our diverse set of customers."

Ahlering is a seasoned leader with nearly 20 years of experience building and scaling high performance revenue teams. Previously, she led global sales, customer success, and revenue operations at Glassdoor, where she helped grow the company from less than $10 million in revenue to several hundred million and through a $1.2 billion acquisition. Earlier in her career, she held multiple positions in sales leadership at ACTIVE Network where she helped grow the company to more than $500 million in revenue and towards IPO. She is a Limited Partner for Stage 2 Capital.

About Calendly

Calendly helps individuals, teams, and organizations automate the meeting lifecycle by removing the back and forth with scheduling. Calendly's cloud-based platform offers a new layer of the modern digital technology stack by connecting with critical tools to automate scheduling workflows, creates a more delightful customer experience, and provides insightful, measurable data to drive better business outcomes. Today, over 10 million users across 116 countries use Calendly to simplify meetings, collaborate more effectively and efficiently, and drive business forward. To learn more, visit Calendly.com.

Media Relations:

Samantha Bosio

media@calendly.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Calendly