Introhive Named Late-Stage Vendor in Analyst Research New Tech Report for Revenue Operations and Intelligence

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Introhive, the fastest-growing AI-powered sales and revenue acceleration platform, has been named a "late-stage vendor" in terms of technology maturity in the Forrester Research report,

“We’re beyond proud to be named a late-stage vendor in this exciting category in a report where 26 vendors were evaluated,” said Jody Glidden, CEO and Co-Founder of Introhive. “Since our inception, we have specialized in helping companies develop a deep understanding of their relationships. It’s great to see growing market awareness and recognition of the importance of relationship intelligence and the impact it has on the buyer experience and revenue optimization.”

New Tech: Revenue Operations and Intelligence Q4 2021.

Introhive named a late-stage vendor in Forrester Research New Tech report Revenue Operations and Intelligence Q4 2021

Designed to provide critical insights that can help revenue leaders inform their technology purchase decisions as they evaluate solutions to adapt and thrive in today's evolving B2B selling environment, the report sheds light on the rapid digitalization of sales, the surging investment in this category, and the value proposition and capabilities offered by RO&I solutions.

This is the latest acknowledgement in what has been a significant quarter of recognition for Introhive, with the company being named a Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Canada company for the third consecutive year, a Deloitte Fast 500 North America company for the second consecutive year, as well as a 2021 Best Workplaces in Technology™ by Great Place to Work®.

"We're beyond proud to be named a late-stage vendor in this exciting category in a report where 26 vendors were evaluated," said Jody Glidden, CEO and Co-Founder of Introhive. "Since our inception, we have specialized in helping companies develop a deep understanding of their relationships. It's great to see growing market awareness and recognition of the importance of relationship intelligence and the impact it has on the buyer experience and revenue optimization."

A leading global research and advisory firm, Forrester defines the Revenue Operations and Intelligence (RO&I) category as "technologies that leverage buyer signals and interactions to produce insights that allow go-to-market functions to continuously improve execution performance and optimize the revenue engine across multiple areas: engagement and productivity, revenue cadence and forecasting, and the overall optimization of the revenue engine itself."

Introhive aligns with the value proposition of the category as defined by Forrester, in multiple ways, including helping sales organizations to:

Augment frontline and manager opinion with engagement insights and help validate deal or relationship health and prioritize opportunities through deal probability or engagement scoring algorithms

Optimize seller productivity by freeing up costly resources from tedious admin tasks associated with manually tracking engagement

Identify the various members of a B2B buying group by analyzing engagement activity companywide

"The rapid acceleration of the digital transformation of sales has placed buyer engagement insight at the top of technology priorities. It is now imperative for B2B organizations to have a comprehensive view into buyer relationships and engagement activity," wrote Anthony McPartlin, Principal Analyst for Forrester in his October 2021 blog post, Revenue Operations And Intelligence (RO&I) Is Now Core To A Go-To-Market Tech Stack . "Organizations need to use this intelligence and insight to improve the buying experience and value delivered during the buying process. Engagement insights are also vital in helping optimize the performance of customer-facing resources and the revenue engine while providing greater rigor and predictability for future revenue."

To download a copy of the report, go here

About Introhive

Introhive is the fastest-growing AI-powered sales and relationship intelligence platform, with the single largest revenue acceleration deployment in the world. Trusted by some of the world's most recognizable brands, including PwC, Clark Nexsen, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Colliers International, and Plante Moran, the company has been recognized with 2019, 2020 and 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ Canada Awards, 2020 and 2021 Deloitte Fast 500™ North America Awards, 2020 and 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards, and is Great Place to Work® certified in Canada. Introhive's AI-powered SaaS platform seeks to enable organizations to realize the full value of their relationships across the business and to leverage untapped data to drive revenues and increase productivity while simultaneously improving the customer experience. Introhive has grown to more than 300 employees across 10 global offices. Learn more at www.introhive.ai

Media Inquiries:

Renee Maler

Philosophy PR + Marketing

510.499.9746

renee@philosophypr.com

Introhive is the fastest-growing AI-powered sales and relationship intelligence platform, with the single largest revenue acceleration deployment in the world (PRNewsfoto/Introhive)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Introhive