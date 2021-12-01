Lightwave Logic to Present at December Investor Conferences

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that management will attend the ROTH 10th Annual Deer Valley Investor Conference and present at Oppenheimer's 5G Summit: Wireless and Cloud Convergence in December 2021.

Lightwave Logic CEO Dr. Michael Lebby and President Jim Marcelli are scheduled to host a presentation during the Oppenheimer conference as follows and will participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day at each conference.

ROTH 10th Annual Deer Valley Investor Conference

Date: Wednesday, December 8 – Friday, December 11, 2021

Oppenheimer's 5G Summit: Wireless and Cloud Convergence

Date: Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Time: 10:45 a.m. Eastern time (7:45 a.m. Pacific time) - Track 3

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer19/lwlg/2799300

A live audio webcast and archive of the Oppenheimer Summit presentation will be available using the link to the conference website above. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact your ROTH or Oppenheimer representative.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

