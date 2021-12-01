OTC Markets Group Welcomes Playmaker Capital Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Playmaker Capital Inc. (TSX-V: PMKR; OTCQX: PMKRF), a Toronto-based digital sports media company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Playmaker Capital Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Playmaker Capital Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "PMKRF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"People are passionate about sports all over the world and Playmaker's audience is reflective of that with assets that span the Americas," said Jordan Gnat, Playmaker CEO. "As we continue to execute on our plans, we want to make Playmaker available for more investors to join us on our journey and this will provide for that additional flexibility."

Dorsey & Whitney LLP acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Playmaker Capital Inc.

Playmaker is a digital sports media company that lives at the intersection of sports, betting, media and technology. Playmaker is building a collection of premier sports media brands, curated to deliver highly engaged audiences of sports fans to sports betting companies, leagues, teams and advertisers.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

