Santa Reminds Us to Be Our Best Year Round

SEATTLE, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1897 The Sun newspaper published an emphatic response to a child's letter, this often reprinted editorial famously declared, "Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. He exists as certainly as love and generosity and devotion exist, and you know that they abound and give to your life its highest beauty and joy." As true today as ever, the spirit of Christmas offers hope and inspiration to stay on the nice list all year round. But what does this mean?

Santa is ready to greet your family at VisitWithSanta.com.

Does Santa really know who has been naughty or nice? What does it take to stay on the nice list? From the tip of his nose to the tips of his toes Santa knows that all children are good. Santa knows that some days our best is better than others - we all have bad days sometimes. When you make mistakes, say you're sorry and try not to make the same mistake again. Santa reminds us to help others, to focus on the good in everyone, and be kind to every kind. That is what it means to stay on the nice list every day.

They say seeing is believing - since 2016 families have returned to VisitWithSanta.com year after year to see Santa. Founded with a vision to uplift families by sharing the spirit of Christmas year round through free spring, summer and fall visits with Santa Claus and affordable, convenient holiday visits. Our proprietary platform delivers enchanting, live, online video calls with the jolly old elf himself from the comfort and safety of home. Visits make wonderful gifts for families, colleagues, clients and kids of all ages. VisitWithSanta.com delights the child in all of us and reminds us to always do our best to be our best.

About VisitWithSanta.com

A family business supporting our neighbors near and far, since 2016, VisitWithSanta.com awakens the magic of Christmas, nurturing enduring belief and childlike wonder by inviting families to enjoy a wholesome, uplifting heart-to-heart with Santa Claus. After the visit, pay the joy forward by sharing your Keepsake Video with friends and family. Going from Santa's lap to your laptop, tablet or phone is easy, affordable and makes a positive difference in the world. Learn more at media@VisitWithSanta.com or follow us on TikTok, Facebook or Instagram.

www.VisitWithSanta.com (PRNewsfoto/Visit With Santa)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Visit With Santa