White Cap Expands with Acquisition of Ram Tool

ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC ("White Cap") has closed on a definitive agreement to acquire Ram Tool Construction Supply Co., LLC ("Ram Tool").

This combined business will be led by White Cap CEO John Stegeman and President Alan Sollenberger. Page Naftel, President of Ram Tool, also joins White Cap as Chief Sales Officer.

"White Cap and Ram Tool drive towards the same mission of providing knowledgeable, customer-centric service to professional contractors for all specialty construction and concrete accessory needs," said John Stegeman, Chief Executive Officer of White Cap. "White Cap and Ram Tool have an aligned culture centered on service and relationship-building, which makes us excited for everything to come with our combination."

"This combination will increase our products, services, and locations to enhance our customer convenience and experience, while bringing together two incredible teams of knowledgeable professionals focused on delivering exceptional customer service," said Alan Sollenberger, President of White Cap.

There will be no immediate changes to the services and offerings from White Cap or Ram Tool as the integration of the two businesses is approached thoughtfully over time.

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP served as legal counsel to White Cap for the transaction and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP served as legal counsel to Ram Tool for the transaction.

About White Cap

White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC ("White Cap") serves as a one-stop shop providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, residential and infrastructure end markets. White Cap includes Brafasco, Brock White and NCA in Canada and multiple brands in the U.S. White Cap operates more than 400 branches across the U.S. and Canada with more than 7,000 employees and offers nearly 450,000 SKUs to approximately 150,000 customers. For more information, visit newsroom.whitecap.com.

About Ram Tool

Ram Tool is a construction supply distribution company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. Founded in 1967, Ram Tool has locations across the east coast and mid-west and is dedicated to fulfilling all material and equipment job site demands. From jobsite supplies, to anchoring and fastening, masonry suppliers, and more, Ram Tool provides products for General Contractors, Concrete Formers, HVAC, Plumbers, Electricians, and others. For more information, visit ramtool.com.

