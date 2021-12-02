Docufree Named Finalist in 2021 Digital Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Docufree , a leading provider of enterprise information management (EIM) and digital business process services, today announced it has been named a finalist in two categories of this year's Digital Transformation & Operational Excellence (DTOE) Awards.

The award recognizes Docufree in the "Best Achievement in Operational Excellence to Deliver Business Transformation" category for its Physical-to-Digital Mailroom Operations for Law Firms project, and in the "Best Achievement in Operational Excellence to Deliver Digital Transformation" category for Reimagining HR Service Delivery for the Digital Workplace.

The Digital Transformation and Operational Excellence Awards (DTOE) Awards showcase the most outstanding global achievements in business and digital transformation as well as innovation and operational excellence. The awards are judged by an independent panel of leading thinkers and practitioners within the Business Transformation, Digital Transformation, and Operational Excellence & Innovation Excellence communities who evaluated each submission's strategic relevance, customer benefit, and implementation.

"Docufree develops solutions and tools to help organizations evolve from legacy, paper-based processes to fully automated digital transactions," said David Winkler, executive vice president and chief product officer at Docufree. "Helping customers adapt and automate their processes in this growing digital economy is our passion. It is a true honor to be recognized for our work in digital transformation and operational excellence, as that is at the very core of what we do."

Docufree's cloud-based SaaS solution addresses many current business challenges, especially those associated with the pandemic and the increase in remote work. Docufree's platform helps organizations centralize information in one place and automate operational workflows—everything is easily accessed and managed from anywhere, at any time. All information is maintained according to custom business rules and regulatory requirements, while being protected with the highest levels of security.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on December 15 in Orlando in conjunction with the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence World Summit, the largest senior-level annual event for executives in business and digital transformation as well as innovation and operational excellence. A full list of categories and finalists can be found here .

About Docufree

Docufree is a leading provider of enterprise information management and digital business process services. This includes large-volume document capture; data extraction and integration; intelligent process automation; cloud-based document management; and digital mailroom services. Since 1999, Docufree has securely managed and modernized how people and the systems they use every day interact with data and each other, driving measurable outcomes for both clients and their customers—from providing an on-ramp to digital transformation to automated invoice processing, human resources, and customer communications. Today, over 1,000 enterprises and government agencies rely on Docufree to empower their workforces with the information they need and ensure processes are executed with speed, accuracy, and compliance from wherever work needs to happen. For more information, visit www.Docufree.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Docufree then like us on Facebook .

