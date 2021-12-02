Environ Energy Launches Leading Sustainability Service

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital Energy, the nation's leading energy firm for healthcare, announced it has rebranded as Environ Energy and has merged with Gotham 360, a renowned energy sustainability firm. Environ will offer best-in-class sustainability strategies and energy management expertise to organizations with large and complex energy needs. The move was made possible with support from 424 Capital, a growth capital investor that works in partnership with founders and management teams to accelerate and scale for long-term growth.

"Energy management is becoming increasingly sophisticated, and there are advantages to our clients that come with scale and a growing culture that includes some of the best energy professionals in the business," said Mark Mininberg, CEO of Environ and Hospital Energy's founder. "Our new incarnation will allow us to provide an expanded suite of services to our existing healthcare clients, while expanding into new market segments, including higher education, corporate real estate, data centers and manufacturers, among others."

Environ will offer a full range of energy services including procurement, efficiency, resiliency, sustainability and compliance reporting to businesses and non-profit organizations throughout North America. The firm builds on Hospital Energy's financial best practices approach to energy management, and Gotham 360's broad experience across a range of sustainable energy skills, including project development and management, carbon reduction strategies and ESG reporting.

"By joining with Environ, we are able to bring the rigor and expertise that our team is known for to a broader market," said Jennifer Kearney, who will continue as president of the Gotham 360 division at Environ, which she founded in 2007. "As we come together in this new company, we quickly realized our teams share a passion for promoting sustainability and solving complex energy problems with innovative, financially-smart strategies."

The new company unveiled its brand with a new website: environenergy.com.

About Environ

Environ is a national energy consulting firm that helps client operations become more sustainable through improving building energy efficiency, facilitating clean energy procurement, increasing resiliency, regulatory compliance, and meeting ESG commitments. With a history that dates to the early 1990s and clients that span from healthcare to hospitality, industrial facilities to data centers, Environ has more than $1B in energy contracts under management, with >$100M in demonstrated savings for our clients.

Headquartered in New York City, Environ serves clients across North America.

About 424 Capital

424 Capital is a growth capital partner that invests in lower middle market companies within technology and tech enabled services. 424 Capital works in partnership with founders and management teams to accelerate and scale for long-term growth. Focusing primarily on investments in healthcare and renewable energy, we invest in, empower, and enable companies to step up, stand out, and make a difference in the world. For more information about 424 Capital, please visit 424capital.com.

