William McGrath Announces Retirement; Terrence Monteverde Rejoins Centric Bank as Chief Credit Officer

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- William T. McGrath has announced his retirement as Chief Credit Officer from Centric Bank, effective December 3, 2021. Serving as Chief Credit Officer for two years, McGrath's 43-year banking career began as an examiner with the Federal Reserve and included deep experience in the lending and credit arenas.

William McGrath announces his retirement while Terrence Monteverde rejoins Centric Bank as Chief Credit Officer.



Terrence (Terry) M. Monteverde rejoins Centric Bank as Executive Vice President, Chief Credit Officer, after a brief retirement in 2019. "It's a pleasure to have Terry back at Centric Bank. He will be responsible for supervising all credit-related areas of the company, including the policies and procedures related to underwriting and credit administration, as well as measuring and managing aggregate risk in the bank's loan portfolio," says Centric Bank President & CEO Patricia (Patti) A. Husic.

Monteverde previously served as Centric Bank's Executive Vice President, Chief Credit Officer, from 2014 to 2019 and spent the majority of his 38-year banking career in credit risk management. "After a trial run with retirement, Terry's desire to help strengthen local businesses and serve our customers led him right back to Centric Bank, where he knows the customers and the community," says Husic. "His experience and leadership in credit and risk management make him a valued member of our executive team. Both his judgment and credit discipline are integral to maintaining a strong credit culture as we position the bank for continued future growth."

Monteverde holds a Bachelor's degree from Washington & Jefferson College and an MBA from Lebanon Valley College.

ABOUT CENTRIC BANK AND CENTRIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION

An American Banker 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018 Best Banks to Work For, four-time American Banker Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Team, three-time Best Places to Work, and Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies for eight years, Centric Bank is headquartered in south central Pennsylvania with assets of $1.1 billion and remains a leader in organic loan growth. A locally owned, locally loaned community bank, Centric Bank provides highly competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and to the health care and dental industries with the Doctor Centric Bank Division. Centric Bank was named one of the Top 200 Community Banks in the U.S. in 2021, 2020, and 2019.

Founded in 2007, Pennsylvania-based Centric Bank has financial centers located in Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Doylestown, Devon, and Lancaster, as well as a loan production office in Devon and an Operations and Executive Office campus in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. To learn more about Centric Bank, call 717.657.7727 or visit CentricBank.com. Connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Centric Financial Corporation is traded over the counter (OTC-Pink) with the ticker symbol CFCX.

