Avast Bolsters Privacy Provisions in Avast One Portfolio

LONDON, and EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avast (LSE:AVST), a global leader in digital security and privacy, today announced the addition of several deep privacy features to Avast One , its recently launched all-in-one integrated service. Avast One is a personalized, comprehensive cross-platform protection delivering digital protection and privacy. Avast One is available in three different versions: Essential , the free service awarded 'Editor's Choice' by both PCMag and TechRadar, and premium services Avast One Individual and Avast One Family .

Avast new logo to be strictly only used from 16 September 2021 onwards (PRNewsfoto/Avast Software, Inc.)

Avast One Individual and Family: Now includes new privacy features designed to protect people's personal information during everyday online activities. The four new features, available first in Avast One for Windows, are:

Tracking Prevention - using Avast's patented anti-fingerprinting technology, it works by injecting fake information into the data that makes up a person's unique digital fingerprint. Every time a page is visited, Avast One injects fresh data, scrambling each user's digital fingerprint to prevent tracking through the digital fingerprint by making them appear to be a different user.

Private Mode - this is an enhanced incognito mode that combines two privacy technologies that work together to deliver a true private browsing experience. With one click, Private Mode combines the VPN with Tracking Prevention. Once the user opens an incognito window in their browser, they are able to securely and privately browse without concerns of tracking through fingerprinting, saved website visits or visible IP address.

Smart VPN - this automatically activates a private, encrypted session while a user is visiting banking websites or when connecting to public Wi-Fi to ensure their information stays safe and private.

Kill Switch - this new feature activates when the VPN connection drops for any reason and immediately cuts the internet connection to prevent sensitive information being exposed.

Avast One Essential: Now includes the new Privacy Advisor feature which provides step-by-step guides for users on enhancing their privacy settings on popular websites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Reddit, Amazon, LinkedIn and Google. By helping to simplify this process, Avast puts the user back in control of who can see their data and how it is used.

Privacy Advisor is also available in Avast One Individual and Family.

In addition to the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, Avast One is now available in France, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.

Avast One is available on Android, iOS, macOS and Windows for download now at www.avast.com

About Avast:

Avast (LSE:AVST), a FTSE 100 company, is a global leader in digital security and privacy, headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic. With over 435 million users online, Avast offers products under the Avast and AVG brands that protect people from threats on the internet and the evolving IoT threat landscape. The company's threat detection network is among the most advanced in the world, using machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to detect and stop threats in real time. Avast digital security products for Mobile, PC or Mac are top-ranked and certified by VB100, AV-Comparatives, AV-Test, SE Labs and others. Avast is a member of Coalition Against Stalkerware, No More Ransom, and the Internet Watch Foundation. Visit: www.avast.com .

Keep in touch with Avast:

https://blog.avast.com/ For security and privacy insights, visit the Avast blog:

https://www.avast.com/c-academy For handy guides, advice and tips, visit Avast Academy:

https://www.avast.com/en-gb/about and https://www.avast.com/company-faqs For more information about Avast visit:and

@Avast Follow us on Twitter:

https://www.linkedin.com/avast Join our LinkedIn community:

www.facebook.com/avast Visit our Facebook group:

Media contact

pr@avast.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avast Software, Inc.