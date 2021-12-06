Choice Home Warranty Joins the National Home Service Contract Association

EDISON, N.J., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Home Warranty, one of the largest providers of home warranty service contracts in the country, is pleased to announce that it is a member of the National Home Service Contract Association (NHSCA), an industry trade organization serving home service contract providers and consumer interest throughout the United States.

Choice Home Warranty (PRNewsfoto/Choice Home Warranty)

"Choice Home Warranty was pleased to be invited to join the NHSCA organization," said James E. Mostofi, CEO of Choice Home Warranty. "Membership in the NHSCA provides the general public with additional confirmation of something our customers already know – Choice Home Warranty is one of the best home warranty providers in the country."

"The NHSCA is dedicated to bringing the best of the industry together to propel it forward. As a key member of the industry, we are delighted to welcome Choice Home Warranty to the Association," said NHSCA President, Andy Hand of First American Home Warranty.

Choice Home Warranty has covered more than 1 million homes across the country and handled more than 4 million service requests. Choice Home Warranty prides itself on being a technology forward industry leader, with proprietary automated dispatching and tracking technology that are revolutionizing the home warranty industry. Its network of over 15,000 independent contractors helps CHW ensure it provides its customers with quality repairs for covered breakdowns, taking the stress out of homeownership.

As set forth on its website (www.homeservicecontract.org/about-nhsca/), members of the NHSCA are reputable, licensed home service contract providers in good standing. Each member is issued a six-digit Company Code signifying that a consumer is dealing with a professional and reputable provider that is known and established in the industry, among realtors, and has a track record of experience.

"As the home warranty industry continues to expand, the NHSCA serves as a key industry leader in charting the course ahead," said Mostofi. "We look forward to being an active member of the NHSCA and doing our part to chart that course."

Media Relations: media@choicehomewarranty.com

Customer Service: choicehomewarranty.com/account-center

Investor Relations: IR@choicehomewarranty.com

ABOUT CHOICE HOME WARRANTY

Choice Home Warranty is a leading home warranty company headquartered in Edison, NJ. The company provides service contracts to consumers for the repair or replacement of major home systems and appliances that break down due to normal wear and tear. It services its customers through a network of over 15,000 independent contractors.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL HOME SERVICE CONTRACT ASSOCIATION

The NHSCA is a non-profit 501(c)(6) industry trade organization of member companies serving home service contract providers and consumer interests throughout the United States. For more great industry and consumer information, visit http://homeservicecontract.org.

