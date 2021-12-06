QF's Stars of Science Invites Aspiring Innovators To Apply For Season 14 After supporting 154 Arab innovators and witnessing many successes throughout its previous seasons

DOHA, Qatar, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After the success of Stars of Science's season 13 and Riadh Abdelhadi winning the title of "Best Arab Innovator," Qatar Foundation's edutainment show is calling Arab inventors to apply for season 14.

The show provides ambitious innovators the opportunity to showcase their skills and abilities and compete with their peers by presenting their inventions before a jury of experienced scientists to win the title of "Best Arab Innovator." Those wanting to be part of the new season of Stars of Science should submit their applications on the show's website by December 15, 2021 the latest.

Stars of Science presents an opportunity for all Arab innovators and entrepreneurs to positively contribute to providing novel solutions to the challenges facing the region and the world across different fields – health, biomedicine, IT, sports, and engineering.

"The Arab world is characterized by a high percentage of young people among whom exists a large number of innovators capable of creating a sea of opportunities for their societies. Stars of Science enables them to tell their success stories and prove their inventions' ingenuity, by giving them the chance and support to develop their ideas and contribute to the advancement of their societies. The previous seasons of the show revealed the extent of capabilities these young talents have when given the necessary support," said Khalifa Essa Al Kubaisi.

For over a decade, the impact of Stars of Science has been felt through its significant contribution to creating a vibrant entrepreneurial culture among people in Arab countries, which is reflected by the successes achieved by its many alumni.

Stars of Science has thus far empowered more than 154 innovators representing 19 Arab countries, instilling the values of collaboration and scientific excellence during their time on the show. Participants are able to communicate with the show's alumni through a wide network that allows them to build cooperative relationships like sharing knowledge among each other and even establishing companies together.

Many innovators started their journey on the QF edutainment initiative Stars of Science and the window for applications is once again open until December 15, 2021.

