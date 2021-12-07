LAS VEGAS, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET), a leading global provider of award-winning advanced esports wagering products and technologies, announced today that it secured access to a UK gaming license through an operator services agreement signed along with the $75.9 million acquisition of Aspire Global's (STO: ASPIRE) B2C assets.

Esports Technologies Secures Access to UK Gaming License

Through the deal, Esports Technologies gained 1.25 million deposited customers, the majority of them from UK-focused online sportsbook and casino brands Karamba, Hopa, and Griffon Casino. Other brands acquired include BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP. The brands recorded wagering of $1.86 billion and $183 million in cash deposits in the most recent 12-month period ending September 2021.

The UK offers one of the world's largest gaming markets. According to the UK Gambling Commission, Great Britain's gaming revenue from April 2019 to March 2020 was approximately $19.2 billion. Online gaming has become the largest sector, accounting for roughly 40% of that total revenue.

Bart Barden, COO, Esports Technologies, said, "Gaining access to this UK gaming license is a massive strategic milestone for Esports Technologies. We're thrilled about this highly lucrative gaming market, and we look forward to bringing our portfolio of esports products to the UK."

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies is developing groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the leading global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. The company operates a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, that offers real money betting on esports events and professional sports from around the world in a secure environment. The company is developing esports predictive gaming technologies that allow distribution to both customers and business partners.

