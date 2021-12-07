usastrong.lO Named to Inc.'s 2021 Best in Business List in the Lean and Mean category

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- usastrong.lO has been named to the Inc. 2021 Best in Business list in the Lean and Mean category. Inc.'s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact.

usastrong.IO has been awarded the medal in the category Tech Lean and Mean: Under $5MM as part of Inc.’s Best in Business list.

To verify USA Made Manufacturing and Products comes down to the community support - Krissy Mashinsky , CEO usastrong.IO



The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine (on newsstands December 14), recognizes small- and medium-size privately held American businesses that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, "What began for us during the pandemic as an effort to showcase companies that were helping the community has grown into a recognition of social, environmental, and economic impact. The companies on this year's list are changemakers with heart — and they're pouring the best of their business into the people and communities around them."

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in more than 49 different industries — from finance to software to engineering to fashion, and more — and in age-based and revenue-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive, with around 2,700 entries and an acceptance rate in the low single digits — a huge success for these honors in the list's second year. Honorees for gold, silver, bronze, and general excellence across industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

ABOUT INC. MEDIA

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multi platform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the Inc. 5000 allows these founders a chance to engage with their peers in an exclusive community with the credibility to help drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

