MAYBELLINE NEW YORK LAUNCHES CURL BOUNCE MASCARA

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maybelline New York, the #1 Cosmetics Brand in the world, has launched its latest innovation in mascara: Curl Bounce – the brand's answer to this generation's mascara needs.

Maybelline New York Curl Bounce Mascara

"Curl Bounce Mascara was inspired by Gen-Z whose main eyelash concerns include lack of curl and sparse lashes," said Jessie Feinstein, Senior Vice President of US Marketing, Maybelline New York, "Gen-Z will soon be the largest, most diverse generation yet, so it was important to us to address this heightened need for a curl-focused mascara and was a natural next step to further enhance our strongest category."

The innovation behind Curl Bounce is rooted in the product as a whole and the unique synergy between the brush and formula: The Bounce N'Curl Brush contains double the number of individual fibers than traditional mascara to scoop, separate, and physically curl every lash upwards. The Memory Curl Formula is made from a unique blend of longwearing, hairstyling-inspired polymers that holds lashes in place all day. The washable mascara offers a lightweight, wax-free, alternative to traditional mascara for a bouncy effect that is not heavy or stiff.

"We took a prescriptive approach to Curl Bounce's formula and focused on creating curl through the lens of haircare rather than traditional mascara," said Tina Liu, Marketing Director, Mascara, Maybelline New York. "We utilized polymers typically used in some of the top performing hair curling products within the L'Oreal portfolio to create the effect of curl that holds, but for lashes."

This union of brush and formula ensures that lashes stay curled, never weighed down and wear for up to 24 hours.

Curl Bounce Mascara is available in shades Very Black (washable), Blackest Black (washable), Very Black (waterproof) and Brownish Black (waterproof) online beginning November 15, 2021, and at mass-market retailers nationwide beginning January 2022. SRP: $9.99

About Maybelline New York:

Maybelline New York was developed in 1915 by Thomas L. Williams and is the number one cosmetic brand in the world. Inspired by his sister Mabel's homemade lash booster made from coal and Vaseline, Williams created the brand now available in over 120 countries. By combining technologically advanced formulations with on-trend expertise and New York City edge, Maybelline New York's mission is to offer innovative, accessible and effortless cosmetics for everyone. In 2020, Maybelline introduced Brave Together, a long-term program to support anxiety and depression. For more information log on to www.maybelline.com or www.maybelline.com/bravetogether.

