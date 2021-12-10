Valpak Celebrates Consumers With Targeted Event Postcards

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valpak, the company that delivers the Blue Envelope of Savings to millions of mailboxes each month, continues to innovate in the direct mail space. Building on the success of their neighborhood-targeted postcards, Valpak recently unveiled a new automated monthly mailer that transforms life events into opportunities for connection: Event Postcards.

Valpak's newest product is designed to create memorable moments between consumers and local businesses around specific life events: moving, buying a home, celebrating a birthday or aging into Medicare. It leverages data and demographics to narrow the audience by location, age, income level and more. Advertisers simply choose their audience focus, ZIP code(s), quantity, life event and ad template and Valpak returns a 6"x9" postcard with customized messaging to a new audience each month. Because Event Postcards are automated and turnkey, mailing lists, design, postage and personalization (where available) are all included at one low rate.

Beyond convenience, the effectiveness of life event-specific postcard advertising is supported by consumer behavior. In a March 2021 survey, 64% of respondents indicated they change all or some service providers after relocating or purchasing a home. Valpak's "New Mover" Event Postcards enable businesses to cost-effectively mail "Welcome, new neighbor" offers targeted to new homeowners or new movers.

Similarly, Valpak's "Birthday Mailer" Event Postcards utilize household-level age and income demographics to profile a business's best prospects. Consumers want to receive birthday offers in the mail, with 83% agreeing that mail addressed to them for their birthday is appealing and 87% indicating they would likely redeem a personalized birthday postcard offer.

With roughly 10,000 Americans aging into Medicare each day, Valpak also saw a need to develop an audience focus to reach eligible seniors in search of benefits and plan comparisons. Health care agents and insurance providers can now leverage "Medicare" Event Postcards to establish themselves as trusted advisors available to help consumers navigate everything from aging in and open enrollment to supplemental and life insurance.

Valpak CEO Chris Cate shares, "If your business is looking to connect with consumers in a meaningful way, these mailings are an exceptional choice. They let your audience know you're thinking of them during important life events, and we can design a program to fit any budget or marketing plan. Plus, they're automated, which takes the guesswork out of it. With a personalized approach and high rate of engagement, Event Postcards are a win-win for consumers and businesses alike."

Whether consumers in your neighborhood are making moves, ready to celebrate or entering a new stage of life, bringing direct mail outreach to them during specific life events is a proven and personalized way for your business to get its name out there. For more information on advertising with Valpak Event Postcards, visit valpak.com/advertise/postcards-event.

Valpak is the nation's premier direct mailer, trusted by 34,000 businesses to drive sales and brand awareness through easy-to-measure, results-oriented advertising solutions that work. For more than 50 years, Valpak has introduced millions of consumers to exciting local business offers and opportunities. Our network of nearly 140 local offices provides unparalleled customer service and market knowledge to business owners in thousands of neighborhoods across the U.S. Each month, our Blue Envelope of savings mails to more than 41 million demographically targeted households in 42 states. Contact us today at valpak.com/advertise to see what Valpak Direct Marketing can do for your business.

