SiriusXM and AAA Club Alliance Team Up to Deliver Special Benefit to Drivers

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM and AAA Club Alliance (ACA), the third largest AAA club in the nation that serves more than six million members, today announced a new agreement that allows ACA's affiliated shops and car care centers to offer their eligible customers a three-month trial subscription to SiriusXM. This marks the first agreement of its kind between SiriusXM and a regional AAA Club.

AAA Club Alliance shops that enroll in the SiriusXM Service Lane for Shops Program can offer a complimentary three-month SiriusXM Platinum Plan subscription to eligible customers with a factory installed SiriusXM radio in their car. This enables the customer to listen to SiriusXM on the radio in their vehicle, and also via the SXM App when they are not in the car. Those customers who do not have a vehicle with a factory-installed SiriusXM radio may still be eligible to receive a complimentary three-month SiriusXM Streaming Platinum subscription, which will allow them to listen on the SXM App.

AAA Club Alliance owns and operates 89 car care centers and services over 30,000 members and customers each month. ACA is also affiliated with over 400 independently owned and operated auto service and repair shops within its defined region, which spans 13 mid-Atlantic and mid-west states, plus Washington D.C.

"We are thrilled to promote this offer from SiriusXM and look forward to its success," said Craig Sumerel, President of AAA Car Care.

"We are very excited to welcome AAA Club Alliance to our Service Lane for Shops Program and for Club Alliance to become the first participating regional AAA Club," said Gail Berger, Senior Vice President, Automotive Remarketing for SiriusXM. "AAA Club Alliance has a very large territory in the mid-Atlantic and Midwest, and eligible customers bringing their vehicle in for maintenance can now enjoy all that SiriusXM has to offer inside their vehicle and out of it."

The SiriusXM Platinum Plan delivers to consumers SiriusXM's full lineup of varied content, plus access to SiriusXM outside their vehicles on the SXM App. SiriusXM Streaming Platinum offers access to SiriusXM on the SXM App. The SXM App is available on mobile phones and tablets, as well as on a wide variety of connected devices in the home including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Subscribers can also stream SiriusXM content on their computer.

Shops interested in more information, or to enroll in the Service Lane for Shops Program, can visit: www.siriusxmforshops.com/AAAShopEnroll .

About AAA Club Alliance

AAA Club Alliance, Inc. is the third largest AAA club in the national AAA federation and serves more than six million members in Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, DC. AAA provides automotive, travel, and insurance services, advocates for the safety and mobility of its members, and has been committed to outstanding road service for more than 100 years. AAA is a non-stock, not-for-profit corporation working on behalf of motorists, who can now map a route, find local gas prices, discover discounts, book a hotel, and track their roadside assistance service with the AAA Mobile app (AAA.com/mobile) for iPhone, iPad and Android. For more information, visit www.AAA.com.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. SiriusXM's platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, sports, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's subsidiaries Stitcher, Simplecast and AdsWizz make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. The Company's advertising sales organization, which operates as SXM Media, leverages its scale, cross-platform sales organization and ad tech capabilities to deliver results for audio creators and advertisers. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

