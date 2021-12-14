EarthLink Launches Wireless Home Internet Service

ATLANTA, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthLink, an award-winning internet and mobile service provider, today announced the launch of EarthLink Wireless Home Internet. The service will connect to the internet by using the strongest signal from nearby cell phone towers to provide a high-speed 5G or 4G home internet connection. The service comes with a advanced, high-speed Wi-Fi router enabling easy and secure connections for dozens of devices in the home.

EarthLink Wireless Home Internet

Currently, millions of consumers who don't live in a large city or metro area must invest in costly satellite equipment or rely on low speed and spotty service for their internet connection. With the launch of EarthLink Wireless Home Internet, these customers now have a more affordable and reliable option that uses the latest technology to connect to the fastest speeds available.

"As we expand our business, our priority continues to be creating the right connection for all our customers," said Glenn Goad, EarthLink CEO. "We know that millions of people in underserved areas are dissatisfied with the internet options available to them and millions of others are frustrated with the service level of their current internet service provider. Now, there's a great new alternative. EarthLink Wireless Home Internet changes everything for them."

EarthLink Wireless Home Internet further expands the company's coverage by adding internet service on a mobile network to its existing high-speed fiber internet offerings. EarthLink has several Wireless Home Internet plans starting at $54.95 per month. With plug-and-play installation and simple functionality, EarthLink's Wireless Home Internet is ideal for individuals and families in need of a more reliable internet option for their home.

Consumers can see if EarthLink Wireless Home internet is available for their area by calling 866-311-2058 or visiting earthlink.net/whi

About EarthLink:

EarthLink is a top U.S. internet and mobile service provider delivering wired, wireless, and mobile access to more homes and small businesses than any other ISP. EarthLink offers the right technology at the right price to create the right connection for customers. Consumers voted EarthLink the number one ISP in America in both 2020 and 2021. An independent company headquartered in Atlanta, EarthLink was certified as a Great Place to Work in 2020 and 2021. To learn more, visit earthlink.net.

