A-to-Be Announces Appointment of Chief Sales Officer for North America

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A-to-Be USA announced today that Doug Chastain has been appointed as the Company's Chief Sales Officer for North America. Before joining A-to-Be, Doug was the Vice President of Operations and Sales for Conduent. Doug has also worked for HNTB and Kapsch, where he oversaw sales operations across the United States. Doug's almost-twenty years of experience within the transportation and tolling industries provides him with a considerable amount of insight and expertise. Doug is also a veteran of the United States Army, where he served as a Patriot Missile Operator.

"Doug is an excellent addition to the A-to-Be team," said A-to-Be CEO Marta Sousa Uva. "Doug has a wealth of industry knowledge and is a proven leader in the United States transportation market. I look forward to working with Doug to build on the foundation laid and capture the market opportunity before us. Together, we will drive sustainable, industry-leading growth that benefits employees, shareholders, and most importantly, our clients and the communities in which we operate."

"I am eager to be joining a successful and growing organization such as A-to-Be," said Chastain. "Our world-class technology combined with the incredible talent and passion of the A-to-Be team provide us with a unique opportunity to shape the future of transportation. I look forward to working with Marta and my new colleagues to build upon A-to-Be's recent successes."

A-to-Be is a technology provider that develops and deploys advanced tolling and mobility solutions across the globe. Part of Brisa Group, A-to-Be has solutions operating in multiple states, countries and continents. For over 40 years, A-to-Be has provided leading end-to-end tolling solutions, including RUC. Today, we are enablers of integrated mobility experiences. With billions of annual transactions, we build innovative solutions, with exciting research lines. Our technologies drive mobility forward.

