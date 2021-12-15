Champion Petfoods Donates More Than 3.7 Million Meals to Help Pets in Need

Pet food company makes an impact through meal and financial contributions

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Champion Petfoods, an award-winning pet food maker, donated more than 3.7 million meals of nutritious ORIJEN® and ACANA® pet food to animal welfare organizations in 2021 to help cats and dogs in need, the company announced today. The beneficiaries include more than 40 local animal welfare organizations surrounding the Acheson, Alberta and Auburn, Kentucky kitchens where Champion operates.

Champion Petfoods shares its donation with Edmonton Humane Society

Earlier this year the company also entered into an exclusive 3-year sponsorship with Best Friends Animal Society®, an organization that works with a network of more than 3,300 animal welfare, shelter partners and community members in the U.S. Champion Petfoods signed an agreement with Best Friends Animal Society as part of its Forever Project to support pet parents, and coordinated the effort with the launch of ACANA Rescue Care for Adopted Dogs, the first dog food in the U.S. formulated specifically for the unique needs of rescue dogs and their transition from shelter environments to their forever homes.

In addition to donating meals and launching a food just for rescue dogs, Champion made monetary donations to the Edmonton Humane Society (EHS) of Alberta, Canada and the Logan County Humane Society (LCHS) of Kentucky. Support for the LCHS went to support its 22Vets initiative that provides veterans with rescue dogs to help them cope with the effects of post traumatic stress disorder.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have a locally-founded company in our community that gives back to animals in need as generously as Champion Petfoods does," said Liza Sunley, CEO of EHS. "Thanks to the supportive donations from Champion, we've been able to feed many homeless animals in the Edmonton area high-quality, nutritious meals so they can thrive while they await adoption, including both cats and dogs in the care of our shelter and those in the care of other animal welfare organizations we work with closely."

"At Champion Petfoods, we're committed to supporting pets in need," said Chief People Officer Jess Eide. "The people working and volunteering at these animal welfare and animal rescue organizations are passionate about providing needed care and nutrition, and we're grateful for the impact they make. Our work with them enables us to make progress toward realizing our purpose which is to Earn Pet Lover Trust Every Day so Pets Thrive for a Lifetime. We look forward to continuing our long support of rescue pets and organizations in 2022."

About Champion Petfoods

Founded in a small town in Alberta, Canada, Champion Petfoods' purpose is To Earn Pet Lover Trust Every Day so Pets Thrive for a Lifetime. At Champion, we have been pioneers in crafting premium food for dogs and cats since 1985. We specialize in making foods that are Biologically Appropriate to nourish as nature intended. That means we start with the finest WholePrey ingredients from both fresh and raw animal sources. All of our ingredients have been selected from carefully curated suppliers whom we know and trust. Our foods are crafted by passionate nutrition and health experts in world class kitchens, and as Pet Lovers ourselves, we strive for the highest quality and safety in every ORIJEN and ACANA product we make. Champion exports to nearly 100 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit championpetfoods.com.

A Champion Petfoods employee plays with a dog at Logan County Humane Society in Kentucky

