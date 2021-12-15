Continues momentum following the launch of Edgemesh Server, which offers modern website performance gains without the risk, cost and time constraints of a headless commerce migration

Edgemesh Sees Record Growth Driven by Retailers' Demand for a Hybrid Headless Commerce Model to Drive Revenue without Risk Continues momentum following the launch of Edgemesh Server, which offers modern website performance gains without the risk, cost and time constraints of a headless commerce migration

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgemesh , provider of an AI platform delivering the fastest online web experience, today announced significant growth in its revenue, product portfolio and customer base in 2021. The viable and available Edgemesh Server, which delivers on the hype of not-yet-realized headless commerce solutions, cutting risk, cost and development time for e-commerce vendors. This has led to aggressive demand for the company's technology and products, fueling its 2021 expansion.

Edgemesh is a global web acceleration company that empowers ecommerce brands to deliver faster, more streamlined websites for the optimal user experience. (PRNewsfoto/Edgemesh)

"Investors have poured millions of dollars into headless commerce vaporware, while we're helping scores of the world's leading retailers both recover from the pandemic and future-proof their businesses today," said Jacob Loveless, co-founder and CEO, Edgemesh. "High-volume retailers around the globe are scrambling to attract, retain and convert customers. As a no-risk, high-return solution, our customers' success has spurred our own. We look forward to continuing our expansion in the new year to support the needs of ecommerce providers, as they continue to weather challenges beyond their control."

Edgemesh Server enables one-click headless performance for e-commerce companies, providing them with 4x faster site speed, helping them manage the spike in online shopping by allowing them to provide immersive, more responsive and faster experiences.

Other milestones contributed Edgemesh's growth in 2021, including the launch of:

A dynamic rendering feature that helps brands increase their search ranking by automatically serving high-speed, crawler-friendly versions to bots. Dynamic rendering has been available for years, the costs and complexities associated with it have reserved its use for large scale sites. With Edgemesh Server, customers now get automatic dynamic rendering across their entire site at zero cost.

An image-optimization offering within Edgemesh Server, helping retailers obtain an average 39% decrease in image download size for a streamlined holiday shopping experience.

Several customer deployments, including by leading online retailers Andar, Dalstrong, Dr. Squatch, Gorjana, Nolah Sleep , Kaged Muscle, Kion, Kos, Thobias.

For more information on Edgemesh Server and to hear how the platform has driven conversion and revenue for many of the world's fastest-growing online retailers, visit edgemesh.com/edgemesh-server .

About Edgemesh

At Edgemesh ( @edgemeshinc ), speed matters. Edgemesh is a global web acceleration company that empowers e-commerce brands to deliver faster, more streamlined websites for the optimal user experience. With just one line of code, Edgemesh's AI-based platform enables ecommerce brands to accelerate their websites up to 50%, resulting in increased conversion rates of 20% or more. Customers include Kitsch, Peacock Alley, Dr. Squatch, Dosist and more. The company is based in Laguna Beach, CA. For more information, visit edgemesh.com .

Media Contacts

Market Street Group for Edgemesh

Missy Somers

+1 (503) 735-5354

missy@marketstreetgrp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Edgemesh