FIBRA Prologis and Artha Capital, through Frontier Industrial, Close a Sale and Purchase Agreement for a Premier Industrial Portfolio

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FIBRA Prologis (BMV: FIBRAPL14), a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico, and Artha Capital, through its Frontier Industrial Platform and its CKD CK15 (BMV: ARTH4CK-15), announced today the acquisition by FIBRA Prologis of an industrial portfolio comprised of 14 buildings, with 2.4 million square feet of industrial space and expansion land, for an investment of approximately US$160 million, including closing costs. More than 70% of the buildings are located in Tijuana and the rest in the Bajio region, and they are fully leased in USD to a diversified and high-quality customer base.

"I am proud of our team being successful and achieving this closing with Artha Capital. We believe that this acquisition will bring significant value creation to our operating portfolio," said Luis Gutiérrez, CEO, Prologis Mexico. "With these properties we are increasing our presence mainly in Tijuana, a desirable market, strengthening our position as one of the leaders in the industrial real estate business in Mexico, and deepening relationships with key customers and adding several new ones."

"With this sale of assets to FIBRA Prologis, we have successfully concluded the full cycle of the Frontier I industrial portfolio, one of the investments of our CKD CK15, an investment vehicle that was funded through the local pension funds (AFORES). Having been able to take advantage of the market dynamics for our exit strategy," said German Ahumada Alduncin, Founding Partner of Artha Capital. In addition, Patricio Gutiérrez Tommasi, CEO of Frontier Industrial, added, "We selected FIBRA Prologis as the buyer because of their ability to execute quickly and they are a great business partner. This transaction further consolidates Frontier Industrial as an important player in the industrial sector in Mexico and reaffirms the commitment we have with our investors to continue with a strategic growth plan, and in turn supports the economic development of the country."

ABOUT FIBRA PROLOGIS

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of September 30, 2021, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 208 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.6 million square feet (3.8 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

ABOUT ARTHA CAPITAL AND FRONTIER INDUSTRIAL

Artha Capital is a diversified private equity fund with more than USD$1.5 billion of assets under management in Mexico and the United States. Frontier Industrial began operations as one of the fund's first investments and, since then, has become an important player in the industrial sector in Mexico, focusing on the acquisition, development, management and sale of industrial properties in the most dynamic markets of the country.

CKD CK15 (BMV: ARTH4CK-15) refers to the Fideicomiso Irrevocable de Emisión de Certificados Bursátiles Fiduciarios de Desarrollo CIB / 2363 (BMV: ARTH4CK15 y ARTH4CK15-2)

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which FIBRA Prologis and ARTH4CK-15 operate, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management. Such statements involve uncertainties that could significantly impact FIBRA Prologis and ARTH4CK-15 financial results. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that FIBRA Prologis or ARTH4CK-15 expect or anticipate will occur in the future — including statements relating to rent and occupancy growth, acquisition activity, development activity, disposition activity, general conditions in the geographic areas where they operate, their debt and financial position, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although FIBRA Prologis and ARTH4CK-15, respectively, believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they can give no assurance that their expectations will be attained and therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may affect outcomes and results include, but are not limited to: (i) national, international, regional and local economic climates, (ii) changes in financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, (iii) increased or unanticipated competition for our properties, (iv) risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties, (v) maintenance of real estate investment trust ("FIBRA") status and tax structuring, (vi) availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that they maintain and their credit ratings, (vii) risks related to their investments (viii) environmental uncertainties, including risks of natural disasters, (ix) risks related to the coronavirus pandemic, and (x) those additional factors discussed in reports filed with the "Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores" and the Mexican Stock Exchange by FIBRA Prologis and ARTH4CK-15under the heading "Risk Factors." FIBRA Prologis and ARTH4CK-15 undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this release.

Non-Solicitation - Any securities discussed herein or in the accompanying presentations, if any, have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or the securities laws of any state and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws. Any such announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities discussed herein or in the presentations, if and as applicable.

