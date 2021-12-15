FibroBiologics Introduces Scientific Advisory Board

HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FibroBiologics, a clinical-stage company developing fibroblast cell-based therapeutics for chronic diseases, today introduced its scientific advisory board (SAB). Comprised of world-renowned scientists and clinicians, the SAB will provide the company with guidance on current and planned development programs focused exclusively on fibroblast-based cell therapies.

"As a company founded in science and driven by discovery, we are fortunate to have attracted internationally recognized scientists to our scientific advisory board," said Pete O'Heeron, CEO and Chairman of FibroBiologics. "Our aim is to develop an expansive pipeline of clinically validated cell therapies for chronic diseases. We look to our SAB to provide perspective and accountability as well as to stimulate ongoing dialogue to accelerate our advances for the ultimate benefit of patients."

"Our goal is work closely with our SAB to provide us an objective external prospective, quality authentication of generated clinical data, and use their vast relevant background and network to develop industry and academic collaborations," stated Hamid Khoja Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, FibroBiologics.

The inaugural scientific advisory board members are:

S. Thomas Carmichael, M.D., Ph.D., UCLA, Professor and Chair, Department of Neurology, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, and the Broad Stem Cell Research Center. Dr. Carmichael specializes in neural repair post-stroke and traumatic brain injuries by studying the processes of newly generated neurological connections in the brain called axonal sprouting, and the adult brain stem cells aiding the process of repair by being recruited to the site of injury. Dr. Carmichael's expertise and knowledge in the field of fibroblasts and neural regeneration will provide the neural programs at FibroBiologics with cutting edge scientific input in these areas.



Claudia Lucchinetti, M.D., Ph.D., Mayo Clinic, Professor and Chair, Department of Neurology; Dean, Clinical and Translational Science; Director of the Center for Clinical and Translational Sciences, and Eugene and Marcia Applebaum Professor of Neuroscience, Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine. Dr. Lucchinetti is a neurologist and international expert on the pathology and pathogenesis of central nervous system (CNS) demyelinating diseases. Her research focuses on cutting-edge experimental neuropathological and imaging techniques to characterize tissue injury. Her research led to the pathbreaking identification of four distinct patterns of tissue damage in early active Multiple Sclerosis (MS), suggesting that MS lesions are formed differently among different patient subgroups, which could allow for MS treatments to be personalized based on the pathological subtype. FibroBiologics' MS and CNS program will greatly benefit from Dr. Lucchinetti's expansive research and understanding of the biological mechanisms in this space.



Elizabeth Shpall, M.D., The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Chair ad interim, and Howard and Lee Smith Chair in Cancer Research Professor, Department of Stem Cell Transplantation and Cellular Therapy, Division of Cancer Medicine. Dr. Shpall is a renowned scientist in the stem cell transplantation space. Her leadership in umbilical cord blood collection, banking and transplantation has led to the collection of over 140,000 cord blood units across Houston, donated voluntarily, and the transplantation in over 2,800 patients with cord blood using novel strategies to ensure better efficacy in patients. Dr. Shpall's clinical experience, understand of advanced cell-based therapies and research accomplishments will be invaluable in establishing rigorous scientific accountability and advising FibroBiologics.



Neil Bhowmick, Ph.D., Cedars-Sinai, Director, Cancer Biology Program, Cedars-Sinai Cancer Institute and Professor of Medicine Cedars-Sinai Medical Center/UCLA. Dr. Bhowmick identified the role of tissue fibroblastic cells in cancer initiation. His research focuses on the role of the tumor microenvironment in prostate, lung, and pancreatic cancer progression, mediators of metastatic progression, and therapy resistance through in vivo model systems and clinical trials. Dr. Bhowmick's experience with fibroblasts and his vast cell-based oncology research will provide valuable input for the cancer programs at the company.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a regenerative medicine company developing a pipeline of treatments for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells. Currently, FibroBiologics holds 150+ U.S. and international issued patents/patents pending across a variety of clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

