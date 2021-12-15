32-Page Illustrated Book Available to Pre-Order at Artist's Website at www.mattiethegiraffe.com and Available at Three Florida Book Signings

Go On A Whimsical Adventure With the Irresistible Mattie the Giraffe in First Book from Award-Winning Artist-Author Andi Scurto

DESTIN, Fla., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This is the time of year we get together with our families and friends to share something special, and there is no better gift to share with your loved ones than a great book, especially one for children.

"The Accidental Adventure of Mattie the Giraffe" is a colorfully illustrated tale of the day that Mattie learns to ride her bicycle. This new release, by Destin, Florida author and artist Andi Scurto, is a captivating story about Mattie's unexpected adventure that makes the perfect winter-break read for your children.

Written and illustrated by Scurto, Mattie the Giraffe is a beloved character that has developed a whimsical following over the last six years. Scurto's illustrations not only inspire wonder and curiosity, but leave fans asking, "where will Mattie be next?"

Bring Mattie the Giraffe into your home by ordering "The Accidental Adventure of Mattie the Giraffe" straight from Scurto's website at https://andiart.com/mattiethegiraffebook, signed by the author. There is limited stock, and once it runs out you can find copies on amazon.com at https://www.amazon.com/Accidental-Adventure-Mattie-Giraffe/dp/1667811819/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3HENF8KFUJOB2&keywords=the+accidental+adventure+of+mattie+the+giraffe&qid=1637705048&sprefix=The+Accidental+Adventure+of+%2Caps%2C218&sr=8-1 or Barnes & Noble at https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-accidental-adventure-of-mattie-the-giraffe-andi-scurto/1140406551.

The book, which is scheduled to be released Dec. 14, 2021, is also available to pre-order from Target at: https://www.target.com/p/the-accidental-adventure-of-mattie-the-giraffe-by-andi-scurto-hardcover/-/A-85279239.

Local Author Meet-and-Greet Locations Announced:

In addition, there will be three book signings where attendees can meet the author and get an autographed book:

1 Dec. 22 Sundog Books, Seaside FL 12-4 p.m a 89 Central Square, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459 2 Jan. 8 Bodacious Books, Pensacola FL 11-3 p.m a 110 E Intendencia St., Pensacola, FL 32502 3 Jan. 11 Destin Library, Destin, FL 2:30 p.m a 150 Sibert Ave., Destin, FL 32541

Hailing from Destin, Florida by way of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Scurto is of Colombian descent and finds the warm Florida weather much to her liking.

Six years in the making, Mattie the Giraffe began as a shy illustration that went on to be the subject of the 20th anniversary poster for Destin Festival of the Arts and then continued to win multiple awards, culminating in the book. Scurto's favorite pastimes include bird-watching, attempting to complete the NY Times daily crossword and of course, riding her bike. This is her first book.

