In Honor of 25 Years in Business, PRA Group Increases Charitable Giving By $250,000

NORFOLK, Va., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, is adding $250,000 to its annual charitable giving budget in honor of its 25th anniversary year. The company invited its global base of employees to select 10 organizations around the world to benefit from the gift.

PRA Group celebrates 25 years of redefining the debt industry by giving an additional $250,000 back to communities around the world.

Through company-wide nominations and surveys, PRA Group's employees chose to support the following organizations:

Unable to volunteer in-person at the same level during the COVID-19 pandemic, PRA Group began to approach giving back through virtual events, contactless donation drives, community engagement programs and increased donations, which led to the inception of $250,000 for 25 Years. Overall, the employee campaign resulted in over 200 nominations worldwide.

"For the past 25 years, giving back has been and continues to be central to our business' success, and we could not celebrate this milestone without expressing our gratitude to our employees and nonprofit partners for their commitment to strengthening communities around the world," said Kevin Stevenson, president and CEO of PRA Group. "The nomination process gave us the opportunity to connect with the individuals who make our company great over personal stories about what these organizations mean to them, and we're left feeling overwhelmingly proud of our PRA family and its heart for giving."

Maricela Chavez, bilingual senior account executive, core operations, at PRA Group's Dallas Regional Office, nominated The Salvation Army and recalls being "raised by a single mother who did her best to provide for three children. During harsh Chicago winters when my mother's job slowed down, she relied on The Salvation Army to help us with Christmas gifts, groceries and assistance with some household bills. The volunteers were always so compassionate and willing to go above and beyond. Now that I'm grown, I've been dedicated to helping out the same organizations that helped my family in the past."

Founded on reinventing the debt collection industry by doing things differently, PRA Group has always prioritized giving back to the communities where its employees live and work. In addition to annual giving, PRA Group has a robust employee matching program and offers its employees paid time off to participate in volunteer days.

Since 2009, PRA Group has contributed more than $7.8 million to charitable causes dedicated to strengthening the vitality of communities across the globe.

