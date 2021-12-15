Mobileum Referenced as Sample Vendor for Digital Risk Management in 2021 Gartner ® Report Titled, "Emerging Technology Horizon for Information Security"

CUPERTINO, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobileum Inc. ("Mobileum"), a leading global provider of risk management, analytics for roaming and network services, security, and testing and monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been referenced in the 2021 Gartner report, "Emerging Technology Horizon for Information Security." The report identifies Mobileum as a Sample Vendor for Digital Risk Management (DRM).*

(PRNewsfoto/Mobileum)

With basic 5G connectivity solutions already forthcoming, more advanced capabilities with cloud, mobile edge computing, IoT, artificial intelligence, and augmented and virtual reality are expected to unlock the full economic potential of 5G. However, unlike previous technologies where CSPs controlled the entire value chain, 5G and IoT will create an entirely new ecosystem, a distributed value-chain of stakeholders and information silos that require a new approach for monitoring digital risk.

"By being able to manage and correlate the huge volumes of data expected from new 5G services and IoT devices, CSPs are at a central point for addressing digital risk on their partnership arrangements and B2B2X ecosystems. The potential benefits of digital risk initiatives include efficiency, productivity, and revenue gains, and enhancing the effectiveness of risk mitigation efforts. Mobileum's RAID Business Assurance software provides a risk management solution that leverages real-time telecom industry data to protect digital ecosystems and the enterprise industries that are supported by 5G," stated Ron Haberman, Chief Product Officer at Mobileum.

Mobileum's RAID solution is an analytics platform that uses real-time data ingestion and processing for improving risk mitigation efforts. This includes process automation, decision automation, and digitized monitoring, along with automated early warning alerts. It comes with pre-built risk management controls and functions based on digital risk use cases, such as an integrated risk management (IRM) catalog to provide tight controls for the many 5G ecosystem partnership models that CSPs will invariably support.

RAID is highly scalable, providing continuous control monitoring for real-time risk management:

Service-level objective (SLO) risk monitoring based on connectivity agreements - to support B2B2X services

CSP 5G monetization and revenue capture

Cellular IoT value-chain testing, monitoring, and performance monitoring for SLA enablement

Hybrid identity (physical and digital) monitoring for detecting identity fraud and account takeover

Fraud detection to protect IoT devices and identities

Mobileum was also recognized as a 5G Network Security sample vendor in the 2021 Gartner reports titled, "Hype Cycle™ for Privacy, 2021[1]" and "Hype Cycle™ for the Future of CSP Network Infrastructure, 2021 [2]."

Sources (available to Gartner subscribers):

*Gartner, "Emerging Technology Horizon for Information Security ", Ruggero Contu , et al, 16 November 2021.

[1] Gartner, Gartner, Hype Cycle for Privacy, 2021, Bart Willemsen, 13 July 2021.

[2] Gartner, "Gartner, Hype Cycle for the Future of CSP Networks Infrastructure, 2021, Sylvain Fabre, 12 July 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER and HYPE CYCLE are a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be constructed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Mobileum Inc.

Mobileum is a leading provider of Telecom analytics solutions for roaming, core network, security, risk management, domestic and international connectivity testing, and customer intelligence. More than 1,000 customers rely on its Active Intelligence platform, which provides advanced analytics solutions, allowing customers to connect deep network and operational intelligence with real-time actions that increase revenue, improve customer experience, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Mobileum has global offices in Australia, Germany, Greece, India, Portugal, Singapore, UK, and United Arab Emirates.

Learn more in https://www.mobileum.com/ and follow @MobileumInc on Twitter

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1431792/Mobileum_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mobileum